The next gen star Janhvi Kapoor is being considered for Vijay Deverakonda's next film with Puri Jagannadh. She has earlier expressed the desire to work with Vijay Deverakonda in a film.

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most promising talents of Bollywood industry. With an impressive debut in Dhadak, her glamorous appearances on magazine covers and popularity among the youth, Janhvi has proved that she is here and here to stay. As she fills her kitty with one of the most interesting and diverse projects out there, it is reported that she is being considered for Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda’s next film.

Vijay Deverakonda, who is yet to take his first step in Bollywood, is already a rage among Hindi cinema-goers after the success of Arjun Reddy’s remake Kabir Singh. Interestingly, his latest release Dear Comrade opposite Rashmika Mandanna is also going to be remade in Hindi. Therefore, the news of the duo coming together for iSmart Shankar director Puri Jagannadh’s film is as exciting as it can get.

In the past, Janhvi Kapoor has expressed her desire to work with Vijay Deverakonda on Koffee With Karan. Considering Janhvi Kapoor’s mother Sridevi had done a lot of films in Tollywood, it is yet to be seen if Janhvi decides to take the plunge or not.

After Dhadak’s success, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in upcoming films like Kargil Girl alongside Pankaj Tripathi, RoohiAfza alongside Rajkummar Rao, Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s period drama Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. She has also teamed up with Vijay Varma for Netflix’s film Ghost Stories. The actor will star in Zoya Akhtar directed short film.

