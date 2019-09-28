Ishaan Khatter trolled Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram while sister Rhea Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and other celebrities were all hearts for her.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor and actor Ishaan Khatter made their debut to Bollywood industry together. Their romantic drama film Dhadak directed by Shashank Khaitan was turned out to be a hit. Its is natural for actors working for the same film to become great friends. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are also snapped working together on other occasion and sometimes they are papped on launch outing.

In the recent post, Janvhi Kapoor can be seen frolic under the water and getting wet. She wrote a caption, New York, I Love You. Soon after Ishaan Khatter trolled the actress by commenting our floods are better than theirs. While other Bollywood celebs started sharing their love towards her. Fukrey actor Varun Sharma commented so cutely, actress Rhea Kapoor commented Cutie and more celebs were all hearts for her.

Currently, the Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor is in New York with sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor. The family is spending time together as Khusi shifted to New York for her further studies. Roohi Afza actress doesn’t want to break her sister’s heart and she went to meet before she gets back to work for her upcoming projects.

On the work front, Janhvi recently wrapped up her shooting for film Roohi Afza opposite Rajkumar Rao. She currently working on Gunjan Saxena, The Kargil. She has also signed the Karan Johar’s film Takht, and Dostana. Shooting has not started for this film till now. Janvhi Kapoor’s debut Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter was hit and gave her a huge fan base. It was a romantic drama and rarely missed out any couple.

