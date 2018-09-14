Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late legendary actor Sridevi, faced the wrath of trolls on social media after she was spotted wearing a pink t-shirt with shorts. Taking the comment section of the photo, Trolls asked her to wear pants. Workwise, Janhvi Kapoor was recently announced as the brand ambassador of Nykaa.

The next gen star Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most promising actors of the Bollywood industry. With her first film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter being a super-hit, the actor has proved that she is here to stay and showcase her acting talent. As Janhvi continues to bag exciting projects, the actor has also been time and again mercilessly trolled on social media.

Be it celebrating her birthday a few days after her mother Sridevi’s demise, gracing the cover of Vogue magazine before her Bollywood debut to her first film Dhadak, Janhvi is not immune to vicious online trolling. The actor is yet again under the scanner of trolls but this time for her choice of clothes.

On September 14, Janhvi was spotted in Mumbai by the paparazzi wearing a neon pink t-shirt with shorts and slippers. However, her attire did not go down well with the netizens who took to the comment section to post nasty comments on the actor. From questioning whether she forgot to wear her pants, copying international celebrities like Kylie and Kendall Jenner to calling out names, the trolls left no chance to troll the actor.

Have a look at the comments here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has been roped in for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. Starring Bollywood actors like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar along with Anil Kapoor, Takht is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens in 2020.

Along with this, she has also been announced as the first brand ambassador of online beauty e-commerce brand Nykaa.

