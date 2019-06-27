Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram post is too hilarious and is very relatable to any foodie The post has been winning the Internet, have a look!

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor’s fans are very excited after Karan Johar announced that she will be a part of Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and now the stunning lady has been winning the Internet with her hilarious photo which every die-hard foodie can relate to! Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback photo on her Instagram account on Wednesday night in which she is dressed in a sexy red shimmery dress.

Sharing the throwback photo, Janhvi Kapoor wrote that this is the face we make when the waiter takes food past you. Soon after her post, fans were commenting on the photo and calling it a hilarious post which every foodie can relate to. Janhvi Kapoor shared other gorgeous throwback photos as well which are winning the Internet!

The daughter of late veteran actress Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in 2018 with Karan Johar’s movie Dhadak co-starring Ishaan Khatter. The film, which was helmed by Shashank Khaitan, was a remake of Marathi superhit movie Sairat and emerged as a blockbuster.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie RoohiAfza which is Hardik Mehta’s directorial venture and also stars Raj Kummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic co-starring Pankaj Tripathi.

Janhvi Kapoor has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer project Takht which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented newcomers in Bollywood and has a huge fan base on social media.

