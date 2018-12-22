Janhvi Kapoor Instagram photos: Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor looked like a princess in her latest Instagram post, which she uploaded on her official Instagram page. The photo is from the reception which took place in Mumbai on December 20 of the newly wedded Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who recently got hitched.

In the beautiful outfit, the diva looked like the reflection of her mother and late queen of Bollywood Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor Instagram photos: Bollywood’s latest queen Janhvi Kapoor, whose recent film Dhadak nailed pretty well at the box office, shared a very beautiful post on her official Instagram page. In the photo, the diva was seen in shimmery purple-black lehenga. In the beautiful outfit, the diva looked like the reflection of her mother and late queen of Bollywood Sridevi, it clearly reminded us of the charismatic actress who gave the Hindi Cinema many hits.

Meanwhile, her latest Instagram photo is from the reception which took place in Mumbai on December 20 of the newly wedded Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who recently got hitched. Her subtle makeup and heavy curls in the photo added more beauty to the heavy, beautiful outfit. As the outfit was way too heavy, there was no requirement of any jewellery, therefore, Janhvi kept it free and elegant.

On the work front, the beauty is now gearing up for Karan Johar’s Takht. So far, only the star cast has been announced of the film barring its release date that is in 2020.

Besides, this young diva, the other stars in the film are going to be such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Anil Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More