As the festivities of Christmas continue to rule social media, a new workout photo of Janhvi Kapoor has gone viral on social media. To give the much-needed workout motivation, Celebrity pilates trainer Namrata Purohit took to her official Instagram account to share the photo. In the photo, the duo can be seen acing the workout routine with absolute finesse and perfection.

The year 2018 was the year of new-age actors and many Bollywood debuts. One of the most prominent faces that have made headlines this year was none other than Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Post her debut in Dhadak, Janhvi is on a hit run to make it to the top and there is no stopping her. However, apart from her acting stint, it is often her fashion choices and gym looks that continue to make a buzz. It was only recently that the stunner made heads turn on Christmas Eve with her sparkly green dress.

Post Christmas, the diva’s latest workout photo has gone viral on social media that proves that she earned the wholesome Christmas feast this year. In the photo shared by Janhvi’s trainer Namrata Purohit, the duo can be seen acing the pilates routine with absolute ease and perfection. Dressed in a blush pink top with thigh-high shorts, Janhvi has kept her hair tied in a half up half-down hairdo.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar. With this, reports are rife that Janhvi has been roped in to essay the role of one of India’s first female combat aviators Gunjan Saxena.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More