The movie that makes us nostalgic everytime we see it or even hear the signature tune, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai marked 20 years of its existence yesterday, October 16 2018. The universal favourite movie was the directorial debut of Karan Johar and so he celebrated it with grandeur event. Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor stole the show with her exquisite look. Ditching the dark bold shades, Janhvi Kapoor chose the brightest neon to stand out in the crowd.

Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 20 years of its release yesterday on October 17, 2018, and he celebrated it with a big bash. Organising a grand event for the celebration of the 20-year milestone, Karan invited all his favourites from to industry to make the event fuller. Many celebrities graced the event within their best of avatars. Among all of them, rising Starkid Janhvi Kapoor stole the limelight like no other with her exquisite avatar. Ditching the dark bold shades, Janhvi Kapoor chose the brightest neon to stand out in the crowd.

The sartorial fashion choice of the diva swayed everyone and made all the heads turn. The elegance with which she carried it reminded everyone of Tina from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The rich fashion and style icon of college, Tina used to carry these kinds of popping colours and look hottest in that. Janhvi did the same. Even the hairdo of the gorgeous lady kindled the essence of Tina.

Dazzling like a princess, Janhvi left an impression with her graceful appearance at the event. The Dhadak actor is known for her hatke fashion statement. The fish-tail gown she carried recently for an event also left the fans awestruck and now she is winning hearts with her neon dress.

In the bash for 20 years celebration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Janhvi Kapoor recreated a special and memorable scene from the movie with her former co-star Ishaan Khatter. This cute replication reminded everyone of the Rahul and Anjali.

Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Takht, directed by Karan Johar. She will be featured in the movie alongside Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Although she is hogging headlines continuously for her styling, the fans can’t wait to see her again on the silver screen.

Here are some other Bollywood celebrities who came in the event:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More