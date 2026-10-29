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Home > Entertainment News > Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Never Take Her To A Concert’ Remark Revives Tara Sutaria Controversy: What Happened At The AP Dhillon Show?

Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Never Take Her To A Concert’ Remark Revives Tara Sutaria Controversy: What Happened At The AP Dhillon Show?

Janhvi Kapoor’s “never take her to a concert” remark on Koffee With Karan 9 has revived speculation about Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya and AP Dhillon’s December 2025 Mumbai concert. Here’s what happened and what the actors said about the viral footage.

Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon (Image: X)
Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 17:36 IST

Janhvi Kapoor has reignited online discussions surrounding Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya and AP Dhillon after offering an unexpected piece of dating advice on Koffee With Karan 9. Her brief remark, “Never take her to a concert,” quickly drew attention, with social media users linking it to a concert controversy involving Tara and Veer in December 2025.

Janhvi appeared on the talk show alongside her Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Varun Dhawan. During the rapid-fire round, host Karan Johar asked her what advice she would give Veer Pahariya about dating. Janhvi responded with the one-line remark, prompting viewers to revisit the widely discussed incident involving Tara’s appearance on stage with AP Dhillon.

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Why Did Janhvi Kapoor’s Remark Bring Tara Sutaria Into The Conversation?

The speculation stems from the attention surrounding Tara and Veer’s reported relationship and a viral moment at AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert in December 2025. Tara joined the singer on stage to perform their song Thodi Si Daaru. Videos from the performance circulated widely after AP Dhillon was seen embracing Tara and kissing her on the cheek.

The discussion soon shifted towards Veer, who was present at the concert. Clips showing his expressions during the performance prompted social media users to speculate about his reaction to the interaction. As the footage spread, online conversations increasingly linked the concert moment to the couple’s relationship. Janhvi’s latest remark has now brought those discussions back into focus, although it does not establish that the concert had anything to do with the couple’s reported separation.

What Did Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya Say About The Viral Video?

Both Tara and Veer pushed back against the narratives surrounding the concert footage. Tara criticised what she described as false narratives, clever editing and paid PR campaigns. In a social media post following the concert, she celebrated the performance and thanked Mumbai for its response while objecting to the way the incident was being portrayed online.

Veer also challenged the interpretation of a viral clip showing his reaction. He clarified that the footage being circulated was recorded during a different song, rather than Thodi Si Daaru. Their responses questioned the conclusions being drawn from the circulating videos. The episode highlights how short clips from celebrity events can fuel speculation when viewers interpret expressions or interactions without the complete context.

Did Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya Break Up After The Concert?

Tara and Veer reportedly began dating in early 2025 and made their relationship public on social media in July that year. Their appearances together subsequently attracted attention, with the two becoming a frequently discussed celebrity couple.

Reports of their separation emerged in January 2026, several months after they went public with their relationship. However, neither Tara nor Veer has publicly confirmed the exact reason for their reported breakup. The timing of the concert and the subsequent reports of their separation contributed to online speculation, but there is no confirmed evidence establishing that the incident caused their relationship to end.

What Did Janhvi Kapoor Actually Mean By Her Comment?

Janhvi’s remark on Koffee With Karan 9 was brief, and she did not explain its intended meaning. While viewers have connected it to Tara, Veer and the AP Dhillon concert, that interpretation remains unconfirmed. The comment has nevertheless revived a conversation that had largely centred on viral footage, competing explanations and speculation about a celebrity relationship.

For now, the link between Janhvi’s dating advice and Tara’s concert appearance is being drawn by social media users rather than confirmed by the actress herself.

ALSO READ: Is Janhvi Kapoor Getting Married To Shikhar Pahariya Soon? Her Answer On Koffee With Karan Reveals The Timeline

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Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Never Take Her To A Concert’ Remark Revives Tara Sutaria Controversy: What Happened At The AP Dhillon Show?
Tags: ap-dhillonBollywood newscelebrity relationshipsjanhvi kapoorKoffee With Karan 9tara sutariaveer pahariya

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Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Never Take Her To A Concert’ Remark Revives Tara Sutaria Controversy: What Happened At The AP Dhillon Show?

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Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Never Take Her To A Concert’ Remark Revives Tara Sutaria Controversy: What Happened At The AP Dhillon Show?

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Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Never Take Her To A Concert’ Remark Revives Tara Sutaria Controversy: What Happened At The AP Dhillon Show?
Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Never Take Her To A Concert’ Remark Revives Tara Sutaria Controversy: What Happened At The AP Dhillon Show?
Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Never Take Her To A Concert’ Remark Revives Tara Sutaria Controversy: What Happened At The AP Dhillon Show?
Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Never Take Her To A Concert’ Remark Revives Tara Sutaria Controversy: What Happened At The AP Dhillon Show?
Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Never Take Her To A Concert’ Remark Revives Tara Sutaria Controversy: What Happened At The AP Dhillon Show?

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