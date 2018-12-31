Janhvi Kapoor's latest photo in which she is seen on the magazine cover of Cosmopolitan magazine has been breaking the Internet! In the photo, we see Janhvi in a sexy silver shimmery dress with a classy silver and pink shimmery jacket. Her blunt cut hairstyle and nude makeup is to die for!

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest photo in which she is seen on the magazine cover of Cosmopolitan magazine has been breaking the Internet! In the photo, we see Janhvi in a sexy silver shimmery dress with a classy silver and pink shimmery jacket. Her blunt cut hairstyle and nude makeup is to die for! Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most sensational new faces of Bollywood. She is the elder daughter of late actor Sridevi who passed away in February this year in Dubai.

According to media reports, Janhvi Kapoor had actually cut her hair especially for this photoshoot and fans are loving her new avatar. Janhvi Kapoor made her big Bollywood debut this year with Shashank Khaitan directorial Dhadak which also starred Ishaan Khatter in the lead role and emerged to be one of the biggest hits of this year. Dhadak was produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Janhvi Kapoor is a social media sensation with a massive fan base on social media. Janhvi Kapoor made her debut on Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan this year where she came with her stepbrother Arjun Kapoor.

