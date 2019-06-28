Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy as she has a number of films lined up in her kitty this year. The actor is currently in Manali shooting for Roohi Afza and after completing the schedule the actor will then take off to Georgia for her upcoming biopic film Kargil Girl.

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is best known for her style trends and misses no chance of giving major fashion goals to her fans with her stunning attires and breathtaking looks. Currently, the actor is leaving no stone unturned in proving herself as she is shuttling between her upcoming films. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for her comedy horror film Roohi Afza in Manali. In the film, Janhvi Kapoor will share the screens with Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

After completing her Manali shooting schedule, the actor will then proceed towards Agra and will shoot for the film till July end. After completing the long schedule of Roohi Afza, the actor will then take off to Georgia for her film Kargil Girl. Janhvi will then shoot for important sequences during a 15-day schedule.

To those who are not aware, Janhvi Kapoor will play the lead role of IAF Pilot Gunjan Saxena in the film. Moreover, the film also features Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in supporting roles. Kargil Girl is a biopic film based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, who is an Indian Air Force Pilot.

Not only this, but the actor has also agreed to another project this week. Some hours back, Karan Johar revealed that Janhvi Kapoor will share the screens with Kartik Aaryan in the film Dostana 2. Post to which, Janhvi Kapoor will them appear in Karan Johar historic film Takht with costars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

