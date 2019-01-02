Late veteran actor Sridevi's daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are not only two stunning girls but also fashion divas. The way they carry each other at every event or function is just amazing! How can we forget how stunning both the ladies looked at their cousin sister Sonam Kapoor's wedding.

Late veteran actor Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are not only two stunning girls but also fashion divas. The way they carry each other at every event or function is just amazing! How can we forget that how stunning both the ladies looked at their cousin sister Sonam Kapoor’s wedding and recently at Deepika Padukone’s Mumbai reception. They both are head turners and their latest photo which has gone viral on social media is proof!

In the photo, shared by one of the fan pages of Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday, the two stunning sisters look adorable as they pose in a beautiful saree. While Janhvi is dressed in a yellow saree, Khushi looks amazing in a yellow and green saree. Their smile is to die for and the photos have taken over the Internet! Janhvi Kapoor, who is the elder daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with super hit film Dhadak.

The film also starred Ishaan Khatter in lead role and emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. Khushi will also be making her Bollywood debut this year, according to media reports.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More