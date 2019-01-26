Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, the stunning daughters of Bollywood actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor have been killing it on social media with their hot and stunning photos as well as videos. Their latest photo has taken the Internet by storm!

Kapoor sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s fashion game is going too strong and the latest photo of the sexy sisters which was shared by one of the fan pages on Instagram has taken social media by storm! Dressed in a sexy dress and knee-high boots, the divas look stunning as they pose for the camera. While Khushi is dressed in a short white dress with a brown faux fur jacket and black boots, Janhvi looks stunning in a black top with blue denim shorts and a grey jacket.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor recently appeared on Neha Dhupia’s celebrity chat show Vogue BFFs’s and they looked extremely sexy. Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in the Indian film industry last year with romantic-drama Dhadak which also starred Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter in the lead role. The film, which was an official remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2018.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are the adorable daughters of late veteran actress Sridevi and Bollywood producer-director Boney Kapoor. While the journey of Janhvi Kapoor in Bollywood has already begun, Khushi is expected to make her Bollywood debut this year, according to the latest media reports.

The latest photo of the Kapoor sisters has taken over the Internet and has gone viral on social media. Fans are eagerly waiting for the debut of Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor has a huge fan base on social media.

