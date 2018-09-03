Janmashtami 2018: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a throwback photo on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. In the photo, the actor can be seen posing for an adorable photo in which he is dressed like little lord Krishna.

As the country celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra reminisced his childhood days and shared a throwback photo on his Instagram account. To make the occasion special, Sidharth shared a photo in which he can be seen dressed as little Lord Krishna. Dressed in the festive attire, Sidharth can be seen standing next to a plant in the little lawn of his Delhi house.

Sharing the photo with his followers, Sidharth revealed that he was dressed like this by his beloved grandmother. He added that for some reason he is seen standing next to a tall plant and it may be for Height reference. As soon as Sidharth posted the photo, his fans and followers showered compliments on his childhood photo and sent him their Janmashtami wishes. Looking at the photo, Sidharth as little lord Krishna will definitely be bringing back a lot of childhood memories.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra dressed as Little Lord Krishna here:

Workwise, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the film Aiyaari along with actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh and Adil Hussain. After this, he will be collaborating again with his Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Parineeti Chopra in Jabariya Jodi.

