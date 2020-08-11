Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended their greetings with much spiritual fervour on social media. A host of celebrities from the entertainment industry took to the social media platforms to wish their fans on Janmashtami.

With the ushering in of the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended their greetings with much spiritual fervour on social media. A host of celebrities from the entertainment industry took to the social media platforms to wish their fans on Janmashtami.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is one of the first to share the greetings to his followers. He shared a photograph of Lord Krishna on Twitter and extended his wish. While veteran actor Anupam Kher took the photo-sharing platform Instagram and wished everyone a Happy Janmasthami. He said that May Lord Krishna bless everyone.

T 3623 – जन्माष्टमी के पावन अवसर पे हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rd6udU7GSX — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 10, 2020

आप सभी को जन्माष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ!! हम सब पर भगवान कृष्ण का आशीर्वाद बना रहे !! Happy Janamasthami !! May Lord Krishna bless us all. 🙏😍🙏 #JaiShreeKrishna #KrishnaBirthday pic.twitter.com/AC9rEu9Xjj — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 11, 2020

While Queen actor Kangana Ranaut explained her admiration and love for Lord Krishna on the auspicious day. The actor mentioned that Lord Krishna is the only “fashionista incarnation of God” as he loved to dress himself up with flowers. In subsequent tweets posted by Kangana’s official team of Twitter read that Krishna is the only fashionista incarnation of God. The post read that he loved decorating himself with peacock feathers, flowers and yellow silk, he played the flute and danced like a celestial being, what to say about Krishna, he is not God he is a doorway to madness.

Krishna is the only fashionista incarnation of God ha ha he loved decorating himslef with peacock feathers, flowers and yellow silk, he played flute and danced like a celestial being, what to say about Krishna he is not God he is a doorway to madness-KR #janmashtami2020 pic.twitter.com/19koMHrEJ0 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 11, 2020

For me the most fascinating aspect of Krishna’s personality remains his relationships with women not just Radha, Rukmani or gopis but even with his mothers,he gave his own name to Draupadi, only time he actively participated in Mahabharata when Kauravas tried to strip her #कृष्ण pic.twitter.com/XfEWQMYAEd — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 11, 2020

Of all the places I have visited on this planet, Dwarika remains the most fascinating and enchanting, in-fact it’s not even a place it’s a little cluster of unnamed ecstatics -KR #Janamashtami2020 #कृष्ण pic.twitter.com/P1rs6ZTyBo — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 11, 2020

Actor Esha Deol and comedian Kapil Sharma also extended their Janmashtami wishes as they shared adorable pictures of Lord Krishna on their Twitter handles.

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances and Dahi Handi competition.

