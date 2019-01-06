Esha Gupta photos: Rustom actor Esha Gupta leaves no stone unturned to surprise her fans with her latest photos. The Internet sensation Esha Gupta has about 3.3 million followers on Instagram and never misses a chance of winning hearts of her fans on daily basis. In her recent upload, the actor is looking alluring posing well with her friend.

Esha Gupta hot photos: Bollywood actor Esha Gupta never misses a chance of astonishing her fans with her hot and sexy updates. The Internet sensation has about 3.3 million followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram and misses no chance of connecting well with her fans on social media with live stories and videos. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos posing well with her friend. She is looking pretty in a grey pullover and is winning hearts with her adorable looks on the Internet. With nude matte lipstick and a slight tone of mascara, the diva is killing Internet like every time.

The diva commenced with her acting career with the movie Jannat 2, which was a commercial success, which also fetched her various nominations as well. Further she continued to give a series of hit films like– Chakravyuh and Humshakals. Her biggest commercial successes include – Raaz 3D, Rustom and Baadshaho. She has also served as a judge in a television show–High Fever — Dance Ka Naya Tevar on &TV in the year 2018. The actor is best known for her acting skills, hot photos and sensuous avatar.

