Jannat Zubair Rehmani the film and television actress who is very popular on social media because of her Tik-Tok videos and cuteness which makes her fans drool over it. She is also a Snapchat addict and keeps on posting her cute Snapchat videos on various social media platform. This beautiful child actress has been a part of many TV shows like Phulwa, Tu Aashiqui, Kashi and many other shows. She not only did the TV shows but was also seen in the films like Hichki, Luv Ka The End, Aagah, Chal Gajab Hai and others. Today, it is a big day for Jannat as it is her birthday and she is all set for her singing debut in a music album Ishq Farzi with Rohan Mehra.
Social media is filled with all hearty birthday wishes for Jannat and for her Ishq Farzi music album too. Today, Anushka Sen, her best friend also posted a cute video compilation of her on Instagram with a lovely message with best wishes for her music album and birthday in it.
Jannat’s music album Ishq Farzi is starring Rohan Mehra in it and we just can’t deny how adorable these two are looking together in it. In this video, Jannat is facing heartbreak as Rohan is cheating on her and she overcomes the breakup by her big success by giving her singing debut for a platform and becomes successful and famous.
View this post on Instagram
Happiest 18th birthdayyyy JAANU🥰 You are a sweet lil bean. I am so grateful to have you as my best friend♥️ you are a pure soul. Our friendship, our bond is so beautiful and strong. I love dancing with you and making your video clips. My fav part is our talks and gossips lol! Partying with you is so crazyyy😂🌹 stay the same, love you @jannatzubair29 💕
The Tik-Tok fame Jannat has crossed over 1 million views on her Ishq Farzi song in just a few hours. The music album is produced by Zee Music Company and is already trending on social media in just a few hours.
View this post on Instagram
The day is FINALLY here! Set your alarms and watch the YouTube premiere of my debut song as a singer, #IshqFarzi ft. @rohanmehraa today at 2:00 PM only on @ZeeMusicCompany’s channel bit.ly/IshqFarzi #BrandNewOnAmazonMusic @ramjigulatiofficial @rohanmehraa @kumaarofficial @zeemusiccompany @anuragbedii @kirthirai @f1digitals @unitedwhiteflag @amazonprimemusicin