Jannat Zubair is out with her first singing debut in Ishq Farzi music album on her birthday. It has crossed over 1 million views in just a few hours. Rohan Mehra is seen opposite Jannat in this latest music album. Watch the video here.

Jannat Zubair Rehmani the film and television actress who is very popular on social media because of her Tik-Tok videos and cuteness which makes her fans drool over it. She is also a Snapchat addict and keeps on posting her cute Snapchat videos on various social media platform. This beautiful child actress has been a part of many TV shows like Phulwa, Tu Aashiqui, Kashi and many other shows. She not only did the TV shows but was also seen in the films like Hichki, Luv Ka The End, Aagah, Chal Gajab Hai and others. Today, it is a big day for Jannat as it is her birthday and she is all set for her singing debut in a music album Ishq Farzi with Rohan Mehra.

Social media is filled with all hearty birthday wishes for Jannat and for her Ishq Farzi music album too. Today, Anushka Sen, her best friend also posted a cute video compilation of her on Instagram with a lovely message with best wishes for her music album and birthday in it.

Jannat’s music album Ishq Farzi is starring Rohan Mehra in it and we just can’t deny how adorable these two are looking together in it. In this video, Jannat is facing heartbreak as Rohan is cheating on her and she overcomes the breakup by her big success by giving her singing debut for a platform and becomes successful and famous.

The Tik-Tok fame Jannat has crossed over 1 million views on her Ishq Farzi song in just a few hours. The music album is produced by Zee Music Company and is already trending on social media in just a few hours.

