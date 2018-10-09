Janhvi Kapoor stunned her fans and followers on Tuesday, October 9, when the diva was seen wearing a beautiful white suite, which she paired with a multicoloured golden duppatta. The beauty enjoys a massive fan following after the success of her Bollywood debut Dhadak.

Currently, she has 2.8m followers on her official Instagram page

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor was captured on Tuesday, October 9, wearing a beautiful white suit while she was coming out of a vehicle. The diva added more beauty to her appearance as she kept her hair open. With the white suit, she wore a golden coloured dupatta, which had many other colours in it, such as pink and green. After the massive success of her film Dhadak she gained a immense popularity. Currently, she has 2.8m followers on her official Instagram page.

Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan, was her debut film in Bollywood with Ishaan Khatter. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark with its worldwide earning in just first 10 days of the release. The diva is expected to follow her later mother Sridevi’s footsteps who also started her film career in South films.

ALSO READ: Mallika Sherawat is back in a slithering avatar, have a look

Media reports say the beauty will now be seen in prominent director Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan season 6, with her brother Arjun Kapoor. The famous celebrity chat show on Indian TV has always garnered a lot of attention.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone looks simple yet elegant in her white top and baggy denim

ALSO READ: Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks sensational in this desi attire, see photos

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More