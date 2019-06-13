Dhadak actress, Janhvi Kapoor often makes headlines and is in the limelight with her chic gym fashion. Recently the actress was spotted in the all-black gym outfit which included a black top and Black Short.

Janhvi Kapoor is one of those celebrities who is often spotted by the paparazzi outside her gym. The Dhadak actress more often makes headlines and is in the limelight with her gym chic fashion and when it comes to nailing gym look, Dhadak heroine never fails to impress her fans. Recently Jhanvi was spotted in the markets of Mumbai, flaunting her toned body. Janhvi in was spotted in simple black shorts and a black mesh top. She completed her look with chappals and a black and yellow bag.

However, Janhvi may be just one film old, but the actress has an unmatchable fan base on social media. There are numerous pages dedicated to her and people go crazy after her pictures and videos.

Katrina Kaif, in a recent interview, mentioned that she is concerned about Janhvi’s ‘very very short shorts’ in the gym. Soon after which Sonam Kapoor defending Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of her cousin in denim shorts and shirt, which she captioned, “She also wears regular clothes and rocks it.”

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena’s biopic with Pankaj Tripathi. Kareena and Janhvi will soon be seen together in Karan’s upcoming directorial, Takht. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. It will begin shooting later this year and release next year.

There’s no doubt that Janhvi slays her gym clothes better than a lot of other stars and we absolutely love her chic fashion sense.

