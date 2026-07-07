Jasbir Jassi Backs Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj, Questions Film’s Reported Ban: ‘Why Is Truth Being…’

The conversation around Satluj, the Diljit Dosanjh-led film previously titled Punjab 95, has taken another turn after Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi publicly came out in support of the project. In a video shared on Instagram, Jassi praised director Honey Trehan for choosing what he described as a story rooted in truth and humanity. The singer also applauded Diljit Dosanjh for backing a subject that many believe deserves to be seen by a wider audience. His comments come as the film continues to attract attention over its troubled release journey and the controversy surrounding its availability in India.

‘This is a story about humanity,’ says Jasbir Jassi

Speaking in Punjabi, Jassi said the film has generated conversations wherever he travels, adding that few films in recent years have attracted similar public attention. Congratulating Honey Trehan, he said the filmmaker had chosen a subject that goes beyond Punjab. “You chose Khalra Sahib’s story. It is a story for Punjab, but more importantly, it is a story for humanity.”

He also praised Diljit Dosanjh for taking on such a challenging project, saying artists have a responsibility to speak about issues that matter. According to Jassi, stories based on truth should never become controversial simply because they are uncomfortable.

Questions over the film’s reported ban

The singer did not stop at praising the team. He also questioned why the film has reportedly struggled to reach audiences in India. “Why was it banned?” he asked during the video, before adding that people are often afraid of the truth. Jassi argued that telling stories centred on humanity should not be viewed through a political lens. Referring to Jaswant Singh Khalra, whose life inspired the film, he described the late human rights activist as someone who sacrificed everything in pursuit of justice.

He further criticised those who, in his view, continue to speak negatively about Punjab while ignoring the larger humanitarian message behind the film.

Support from overseas audiences

Jassi revealed that he is currently in the United States and said people there continue to ask him about Satluj. Drawing from Sikh teachings, he said standing with truth has always been an important value and encouraged people to support stories that highlight justice and humanity.

In the caption accompanying his Instagram post, he wrote that it takes “true Punjabi courage” to make films and songs on such subjects, while congratulating Honey Trehan, Diljit Dosanjh and the entire team.

Why Satluj remains one of the year’s most discussed films

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed allegations surrounding thousands of illegal cremations in Punjab during the 1990s before mysteriously disappearing.

Originally titled Punjab 95, the film was expected to release in cinemas but reportedly ran into difficulties after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) sought extensive changes. The makers declined to accept the reported cuts, delaying the film’s release. After remaining unreleased for nearly three years, the film quietly premiered on ZEE5 before being removed from the platform within days, fuelling fresh speculation and public debate.

While the reasons behind its streaming removal have not been officially explained, the film has continued to spark conversations about censorship, creative freedom and the challenges of bringing politically sensitive stories to the screen. Jasbir Jassi’s latest remarks have only added fresh momentum to that ongoing discussion.