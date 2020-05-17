Jasleen Matharu always remains in headlines for her controversial relationship status. She has gained popularity when she entered Bigg Boss house with alleged beau Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota. Now she has confirmed that she is dating a guy from Bhopal.

Jasleen Matharu is a well-known controversy queen of the television industry whose relationship gossip always makes the headline. The actress has entered into the Bigg Boss house in season 12 where she grabbed all eyes on her because of her uncasual relationship with Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota. Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu came into the show as couples but the day when Anup get out of the house he said that he was never dating Jasleen and it has never been like that. He has a guru shishya relation with her.

Recently, Jalsleen Matharu has confirmed that she is dating an aesthetic doctor based in Bhopal. She revealed that the she is dating virtually and did not have any physical meeting due to the lockdown. She has come with her relationship to the media in a recent interview and unveiled that finally, she has got her love in Bhopal.

Later, Jasleen Matharu has come into another controversial show of colours Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where she came to date Paras Chhabra but unfortunately, she was the one who got out of the house because of least votes and Paras unmatched her. Jasleen Matharu then came into headlines again for her being got married as her Sindoor and Chuda picture got viral on social media. However, after some time Jasleen cleared the air that she did not get married and she is not even planning it. The actress said that those pictures belong to her shoot where she used that attire nothing personal.

