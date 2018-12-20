Jasleen Matharu photos: Playback singer Jasleen Matharu who came to limelight after entering the reality show of Color's, Bigg Boss season 12, is setting the internet on fire with her sexy bikini looks. The stunning diva created a whole lot buzz on social media after entering the house with devotional singer Anup Jalota as a vichitra jodi.

Jasleen Matharu hot bikini photos: She is hot, she is beautiful, she is an actor blessed with a melodious voice, she is none other Jasleen Matharu. The stunning lady came to limelight after she participated in Salman Khan’s most controversial show, Bigg Boss season 12. Her link-ups with devotional singer Anup Jalota with whom she enterted as a vichitra jodi in the show, created a whole lot of buzz in the Internet and it was quite shocking to hear when Jalota refused to accept the fact that Matharu is his girlfriend.

Well, the stunning lady recently got evicted in the double eviction week with Marathi Bigg Boss winner, Megha Dhade from the BB house. Coming to her sexy looks in and out of Bigg Boss 12. The gorgeous diva who recently set the internet on fire with her sexy picture in a red saree with rumoured ex-boyfriend Sukhwinder Singh, looks uber-hot in her bikini avatar. Jasleen’s fan page took to their account to share her hot bikini pictures on photo-sharing app from Bigg Boss episodes. In one of the photos, playback singer is seen wearing a purple coloured bikini. If you missed her hot photos from bigg boss episodes, here’s the sneak peek to it:

Recently, the Dirty Boss actor was noted saing that she played a prank on the show regarding her relationship with Anup Jalota. She was event noted talking about her equation with the singer. Matahru clarified that by saying that all the romantic moments in the house were a part of their prank and nothing more than that.

