Former Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu quite recently uploaded a picture of her and Anup in clothing fit for a wedding, leaving fans baffled. See the photo here.

Bigg Boss 12’s most talked about and controversial jodi is once again making headlines with their wedding pictures! Jasleen Matharu had shared a wedding picture on her Instagram page where her groom is none other than the Bhajan Samraat, Anup Jalota.

In the picture, Jasleen can be seen in a pink salwar kurta, a dupatta embroidered in fine detail, along with a pearl necklace. Meanwhile, Anup wore a white bandgala done with a red dupatta and a turban.

Viewers were left baffled at the picture as no clear caption was given, save for a tag to Anup and flame emojis. The attire of the two was precisely that of a bride and groom at an Indian wedding and the lack of explanation made it more confusing.

As such, viewers wondered if they had married or if this was another publicity stunt, but later figured out that the image was probably clicked on the set of their upcoming film ‘Ye Meri Student Hai’. Almost nothing is known about this film, and even its name is heavily conflicted.

When the duo of Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu entered the 12th Season of the television show Big Boss as a couple, a lot of ruckus on social media followed. Although, this stint of theirs in the show was later unveiled to be a mere fabrication so they may gain public and media attention. They said that their relationship was solely that of a teacher and student. Because of this, their time in the Big Boss house was not a warm experience.

