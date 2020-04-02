Television actor Jasmin Bhasin has clarified that she is not dating Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner Punit Pathak. The actress further requested fans to not make her feel uncomfortable with her male friends.

Along with her impressive acting chops and good looks, Television actor Jasmin Bhasin has also been in the news for her dating life. Time and again, the actress has been linked with multiple male actors, leading to a point that she has now asked everyone to just stop. During a recent LIVE session with an entertainment portal, a fan complimented Jasmin that she looks great with Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner Punit Pathak and asked her if they are dating.

Irked by the question, Jasmin Bhasin addressed the hot topic in detail. Starting off by thanking everyone for linking her with every male friends of hers that they see, Jasmin said that she knows she and Punit look good together. However, the fact is that she looks good with everyone. She also clarified that she is young and single.

Jasmin Bhasin also said that it isn’t nice to pair her with anybody. She should have the comfort to make male friends. When she is dating someone, she will let everyone know. The actress expressed that they should stop making her feel uncomfortable around her male friends. Asking everyone to spare her, Jasmin said that all of them are her friends.

Not just Punit Pathak, Jasmin has also been linked with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Ali Goni in the past. Clearly, Jasmin Bhasin is in no mood to let more speculations pop up about her dating life. On the work front, she was recently replaced by Rashami Desai in Colors Tv’s hit show Naagin 4.

