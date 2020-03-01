Television actor Jasmin Bhasin is among the finest actors in the industry. From her innocence to her phenomenal acting skills, Jasmin Bhasin has no doubt emerged among the top actress and has won hearts with her talent. Further, Jasmin Bhasin shares a great bond with Sidharth Shukla and also backed him during Bigg Boss 13. Recently, while giving an interview, Jasmin Bhasin expressed her happiness on Sidharth Shukla’s victory and said that they will soon celebrate his win.

She further said that though, they have not met yet but as soon as they find out time from their busy schedules they will for sure celebrate the big achievement. Not just this, on being asked upon whether she will ever take part in Bigg Boss, she revealed that to stay in Bigg Boss, it is mandatory to make strategies and mind games which is totally opposite from her personality.

On the work front, Jasmin Bhasin last appeared in daily soap Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and performed quite well. Not just this, she also appeared in a guest appearance in Naagin 4.

Also Read: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Karan Grover, Dipika Kakar starrer to end at Ronakshi’s romance

This will not be wrong to say that Jasmin Bhasin and Sidharth Shukla share a great bond with others and leave no stone unturned to support each other. During Bigg Boss 13, Jasmin Bhasin was the first celebrity to come in support of Sidharth Shukla even after his huge fights and arguments inside the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai says she shares beautiful and interesting relationship with Sidharth Shukla

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App