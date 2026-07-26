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Home > Entertainment News > Jasmin Bhasin Shuts Down Wedding Questions About Aly Goni: ‘Why Is Everyone So Invested?’

Jasmin Bhasin Shuts Down Wedding Questions About Aly Goni: ‘Why Is Everyone So Invested?’

Television actor Jasmin Bhasin has once again addressed the constant speculation surrounding her wedding with longtime boyfriend Aly Goni. In a candid interview, the Bigg Boss 14 star said marriage is a deeply personal decision and questioned why people feel entitled to know when the couple plans to tie the knot.

Jasmin Bhasin (Photo: X)
Jasmin Bhasin (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 15:00 IST

After years of dating, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni remain one of television’s most-loved couples. But with that popularity has come a question the actress says she’s tired of answering: When are you getting married? In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Jasmin made it clear that she doesn’t understand why strangers are so invested in her personal life.

Speaking candidly, the actress said, “Why does it matter to anyone? You’re not paying for the catering or decorating the venue. We’ll get married whenever we feel the time is right. People should focus on their own lives.” Her remarks come after years of speculation surrounding the couple’s relationship, despite both actors repeatedly stating that they will marry when they are ready.

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‘People enjoy asking questions they know bother you’

Jasmin also opened up about how the repeated questions have become exhausting. According to the actress, some people intentionally keep bringing up the topic because they believe it makes celebrities uncomfortable. She described it as a “sadist mentality,” saying people assume the couple avoids answering because the question troubles them, when in reality, delaying marriage is simply a conscious choice they have made together.

Adding a touch of humour, Jasmin joked that perhaps those constantly asking about their wedding are unhappy in their own marriages and want others to get married too.

A relationship that began as friendship

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni first met in 2018 while filming Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Although they started out as close friends, their bond evolved over time. The couple publicly acknowledged their feelings during Bigg Boss 14 in 2020, where their relationship became one of the show’s biggest highlights. Since then, they have frequently shared glimpses of their life together, earning a loyal fan following that affectionately refers to them as “JasLy.”

The couple recently took the next step

Earlier this year, Jasmin and Aly revealed that they had moved in together, marking a new chapter in their relationship. The duo also launched their joint YouTube channel, JasLY, where they share travel vlogs, behind-the-scenes moments and snippets of their everyday lives.

While fans continue to eagerly await wedding bells, Jasmin’s latest comments make one thing clear: the decision will happen on the couple’s timeline, not anyone else’s.

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Jasmin Bhasin Shuts Down Wedding Questions About Aly Goni: ‘Why Is Everyone So Invested?’
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Jasmin Bhasin Shuts Down Wedding Questions About Aly Goni: ‘Why Is Everyone So Invested?’
Jasmin Bhasin Shuts Down Wedding Questions About Aly Goni: ‘Why Is Everyone So Invested?’
Jasmin Bhasin Shuts Down Wedding Questions About Aly Goni: ‘Why Is Everyone So Invested?’
Jasmin Bhasin Shuts Down Wedding Questions About Aly Goni: ‘Why Is Everyone So Invested?’

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