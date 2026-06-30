Jasmin Bhasin Terminal Ileitis Update: ‘I’m Still Not Out of the Danger Zone’ Actor Returns To India For Treatment

Jasmin Bhasin Terminal Ileitis Update: What was intended to be a joyous holiday trip to Dubai for the actor, Jasmin Bhasin, has suddenly turned into a serious health issue. Bhasin shared a video on Instagram in which she expressed how she has been advised by her doctors to not make any travel plans until she gets better.

“In spite of me not having medical clearance, in spite of me being told that I’m not fit to fly from the hospital where I was getting treated since I haven’t yet moved out of the danger zone,” said Bhasin.

What Happened to Jasmin Bhasin in Dubai?

Bhasin went to the UAE along with her longtime partner, Aly Goni, to celebrate her 36th birthday on 28 June. Unfortunately, she fell ill the very next day after arriving there. Goni posted some pictures on his Instagram account of how he and Bhasin were enjoying in a hospital in Dubai. In the post, he mentioned that he was very saddened to see her in such pain.

The medical team at Dubai made it possible for her to stabilize via injections and let her take a plane for India. There, she was going to re-admit herself in another hospital because, according to Bhasin, home is always the best place.

What Is Terminal Ileitis?

The situation that Bhasin finds himself in has brought to light another medical term known as terminal ileitis, which is a term most fans are hearing about for the first time.

Terminal ileitis is characterized by infection and inflammation in the terminal ileum, which is the final part of the small intestine that connects with the large intestine. As per gastroenterologists, it is not a stand-alone disease but a diagnostic clue.

This disease seriously affects the mechanical digestion process of the body as it affects the part responsible for the absorption of essential bile acids and vitamin B12. Some of the common causes of this disease include:

Crohn’s Disease: A chronic inflammatory bowel disease that frequently attacks this specific section of the gut. Bhasin notably reshared a post about autoimmune diseases and chronic pain on her stories, hinting at this underlying framework.

Acute Infections: Bacterial or viral pathogens like Salmonella or Campylobacter.

Medication Mimicry: Long-term overreliance on Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs/painkillers) can irritate the lining and present identical inflammation.

Tuberculosis: A highly relevant driver within the Indian clinical context that closely mimics Crohn’s disease during scans.

What Are the Symptoms and Complications of Terminal Ileitis?

The symptoms of terminal ileitis have been noted to mimic an extremely serious abdominal viral infection where one experiences severe abdominal pain specifically in the lower right part of the abdominal region, diarrhea, nausea, fever, and exhaustion. As a result, doctors advise that patients should ignore the above signs and symptoms for weeks since they look like common stomach viruses.

Failure to act will lead to complications like stricture, abscesses, and bowel obstruction, hence requiring surgical operation. Doctors note that successful treatment depends on identifying the cause of the infection through analysis of blood samples, stool samples, and colonoscopy. If the condition was due to the infection, it can easily be treated; however, if it is caused by a chronic condition like Crohn’s disease, it will require lifetime medication together with some biological drugs and diet.

Having recently finished Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Bhasin asks her fans to be patient since she has to concentrate on her medication.

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