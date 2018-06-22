Television actor Jasmine Bhasin has been one of the most followed persons on the Social media. The hot and sexy featured in the Colors Television serial Dil Se Dil Tak and she recently made headlines for her hot and sexy look in beachwear. Check out some of the hottest, sexy and beautiful photos of Jasmine Bhasin

The ever smouldering hot and sexy Jasmine Bhasin who starred as Teni in Dil Se Dil Tak has lately been in the limelight for her sexy photoshoots. The Television actress is one of the most followed persons on the social media who is making headlines for her good looks. The diva’s recent Instagram photos have created a buzz among her fan followers.

The actress has earned fame with her performance in the Colors TV serial Dil Se Dil Tak where she played the role of Teni. The actress was seen in a desi avatar in the serial, however, her actual look will make your eyes pop out. The sizzling hot diva is a 27-year-old, who has done several movies down south and had appeared in many commercial films.

Hot day!

bedazzled!

Last night at the #lunanudogusta launch!! A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806) on Dec 1, 2016 at 4:59am PST

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More