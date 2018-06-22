The ever smouldering hot and sexy Jasmine Bhasin who starred as Teni in Dil Se Dil Tak has lately been in the limelight for her sexy photoshoots. The Television actress is one of the most followed persons on the social media who is making headlines for her good looks. The diva’s recent Instagram photos have created a buzz among her fan followers.

The actress has earned fame with her performance in the Colors TV serial Dil Se Dil Tak where she played the role of Teni. The actress was seen in a desi avatar in the serial, however, her actual look will make your eyes pop out. The sizzling hot diva is a  27-year-old, who has done several movies down south and had appeared in many commercial films.

Jasmine Bhasin
Jasmine Bhasin in casuals

 

Jasmine Bhasin
It seems romance is in the air..

 

Jasmine Bhasin
Wanna have a date with someone as hot as Jasmine Bhasin?

 

Jasmine Bhasin
This beautiful photo will definitely take your breath away!

 

Jasmine Bhasin
Dreamy Jasmine Bhasin

 

Jasmine Bhasin
Isn’t she hot?

 

Jasmine Bhasin
Jasmine Bhasin is looking smouldering hot in black

 

Jasmine Bhasin
Hot!!

 

Jasmine Bhasin
Chilling out!

 

Jasmine Bhasin
Oops so sexy! makes you drool

 

Jasmine Bhasin
These beautiful eyes will make fall for her

 

Jasmine Bhasin
Jasmine Bhasin the diva!

 

Jasmine Bhasin Hot day!

 

Jasmine Bhasin
Sizzling hot huh!

 

Jasmine Bhasin bedazzled!

 

Jasmine Bhasin
A sexy car with hot Jasmine Bhasin

 

Jasmine Bhasin
Party mood!

 

Jasmine Bhasin
Looking gorgeous Jasmine Bhasin

 

Jasmine Bhasin
Oh do you wanna have a flat sexy stomach like her, work out!

 

Jasmine Bhasin

Jasmine Bhasin
This pic will make you drool

 

Jasmine Bhasin

Jasmine Bhasin

Jasmine Bhasin

Jasmine Bhasin

Jasmine Bhasin

Jasmine Bhasin

Jasmine Bhasin

Jasmine Bhasin

Last night at the #lunanudogusta launch!!

A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806) on

It's the season to be 🎊🎉🎉🎈🎉🎊#hellodecember #decembervibes

A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806) on

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 