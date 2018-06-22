The ever smouldering hot and sexy Jasmine Bhasin who starred as Teni in Dil Se Dil Tak has lately been in the limelight for her sexy photoshoots. The Television actress is one of the most followed persons on the social media who is making headlines for her good looks. The diva’s recent Instagram photos have created a buzz among her fan followers.
The actress has earned fame with her performance in the Colors TV serial Dil Se Dil Tak where she played the role of Teni. The actress was seen in a desi avatar in the serial, however, her actual look will make your eyes pop out. The sizzling hot diva is a 27-year-old, who has done several movies down south and had appeared in many commercial films.
Hot day!
bedazzled!