Jasmine Bhasin Reveals Temporary Memory Loss After Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Stunt, Says ‘Part Of That Experience’ Is Missing

Jasmine Bhasin has revealed that a stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 left her with temporary memory loss and a mild concussion. The actress said she has no recollection of what happened immediately after the challenge and that parts of the experience remain blank even today. Speaking to IANS, Jasmine described the incident as “extremely unexpected” and said doctors advised her to take complete rest for 72 hours after assessing her condition.
“I don’t remember what happened immediately after the stunt, and even today, there is a part of that experience that I have no memory of,” she said. Jasmine added that the medical team diagnosed her with a mild concussion and closely monitored her recovery.
Actress Credits Rohit Shetty, Team For Support
The incident occurred during a water-and-air stunt on the stunt-based reality show, known for putting contestants through physically demanding challenges. Jasmine said she received considerable support from host Rohit Shetty, the channel, production house and the show’s medical and safety teams. She said the experience was emotionally difficult but ultimately helped her rediscover her confidence.
“I may have been scared, but I eventually found my fighter spirit again,” the actress said.
Jasmine Bhasin Returns For Her Third Khatron Ke Khiladi Stint
Jasmine is no stranger to the Khatron Ke Khiladi franchise. She previously participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India and later appeared on Bigg Boss 14. Her return for the 15th season marks her third association with the stunt reality format.
The actress is also known for television shows including Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.
Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering the entertainment beat. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop culture and lifestyle trends. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Shiwani followed her passion and pursued a Master’s in Journalism from IIMC, choosing the road less travelled.
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