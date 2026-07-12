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Home > Entertainment News > Jasmine Sandlas Is Engaged! Dhurandhar Singer Surprises Fans By Introducing Fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary At Delhi Concert

Jasmine Sandlas Is Engaged! Dhurandhar Singer Surprises Fans By Introducing Fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary At Delhi Concert

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas surprised fans by announcing her engagement to Shekhar Chaudhary during the opening night of her The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi. The singer also treated the audience to a power-packed performance featuring her biggest hits and songs from Dhurandhar.

Jasmine Sandlas Is Engaged! (Photo: X)
Jasmine Sandlas Is Engaged! (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-07-12 09:01 IST

Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas turned the opening night of her The Dream Girl India Tour into an unforgettable celebration after revealing that she is officially engaged. Performing before a packed audience in Delhi, the singer invited her fiancé, Shekhar Chaudhary, on stage and announced the news to roaring applause. The couple shared a warm embrace as Jasmine proudly showed off her engagement ring, making it one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

The celebration continued as the pair danced together to Jasmine’s popular song Laavan, with fans cheering them on throughout the performance.

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A concert packed with fan favourites

Beyond the personal milestone, Jasmine delivered an energetic set that showcased some of the biggest songs from her career. She performed crowd favourites including Laavan, Panjeba, and Sip Sip, before raising the tempo with tracks from Dhurandhar, such as Shararat, Jaiye Sajana, and the film’s title song.

The concert also featured blockbuster hits like Illegal Weapon, Taras, and Yaar Na Mile, with the audience singing along to nearly every number. Throughout the evening, Jasmine interacted warmly with fans, thanked them for their continued support, and acknowledged the gifts they had brought for her. Dressed in an embellished golden lehenga paired with traditional jewellery, she blended festive elegance with her trademark high-energy stage presence.

A new chapter for the Punjabi star

Jasmine Sandlas has established herself as one of the leading voices in Punjabi music, with chart-topping tracks and Bollywood playback hits to her name. Known for blending Punjabi folk influences with contemporary pop, she has built a loyal fan base across India and overseas. Her engagement announcement comes at a time when she is reconnecting with audiences through The Dream Girl India Tour, which kicked off at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi.

Presented by Team Innovation, the tour will now travel to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh, where Jasmine is expected to continue performing her biggest hits alongside music from her latest projects.

ALSO READ:  Alliance: Uorfi Javed Calls Riva Kishan a ‘Snake’ After Sister Dolly Javed’s Elimination; ‘Pichle Janam Mein Saanp Thi Kya?’

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Jasmine Sandlas Is Engaged! Dhurandhar Singer Surprises Fans By Introducing Fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary At Delhi Concert
Tags: home-hero-pos-6Jasmine SandlasShekhar Chaudhary

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Jasmine Sandlas Is Engaged! Dhurandhar Singer Surprises Fans By Introducing Fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary At Delhi Concert

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Jasmine Sandlas Is Engaged! Dhurandhar Singer Surprises Fans By Introducing Fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary At Delhi Concert
Jasmine Sandlas Is Engaged! Dhurandhar Singer Surprises Fans By Introducing Fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary At Delhi Concert
Jasmine Sandlas Is Engaged! Dhurandhar Singer Surprises Fans By Introducing Fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary At Delhi Concert
Jasmine Sandlas Is Engaged! Dhurandhar Singer Surprises Fans By Introducing Fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary At Delhi Concert

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