Jasmine Sandlas Receives Heavy Backlash for Alleged Lip-Syncing During Hyderabad Performance

Jasmine Sandlas Backlash: “Gulabi Queen” is again getting bad press. Following her performance at Quake Arena, Hyderabad on June 27, 2026, singer Jasmine Sandlas is now facing strict criticism through social media because she lip-synced most of the songs rather than performing them live.

This is the second time controversy erupted regarding the live performance of the singer belonging to the Dhurandhar brand family, with the first time happening during her concert in Ahmedabad around mid-April.

Why Is Jasmine Sandlas Facing Backlash in Hyderabad?

The reason behind this discontentment, based on many complaints received from the crowd, is the lack of live singing. Fans paid large sums of money to watch their favourite pop star sing live at the Gachibowli-Kondapur ground, but videos clearly depict the manner in which the performer brought down the microphone as music was playing live in the background.

The Quake Arena fans have shown great energy throughout the concert, but the post-concert reaction on social media has not been so positive. The industry trend of holding ticketed “concerts” that are nothing but listening to pre-recorded music accompanied with dances has been criticized.

Is This Her First Lip-Syncing Controversy?

Absolutely not—it’s a clear example of history repeating itself. This was actually just two months ago when Jasmine performed on April 19 in Ahmedabad where she received heavy internet flak for what happened during her “Shararat” performance.

It was discovered that the performer did not match the audio, and hence a whole series of threads was created declaring the performance to be a “fake performance.” “Artists take thousands for tickets just to come and make a hook step and lip sync. Where is the actual singing?” complained an angry fan.

How Does This Impact Her Career?

Musically speaking, Jasmine Sandlas can easily be regarded as reaching the pinnacle of her commercial success. With her latest songs in Aditya Dhar’s historically significant spy action blockbusters, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (“Shararat” and “Jaiye Sajana”), she has made a complete hit around the world on the music charts.

But her continuous failures during live performances seem to bring into question her highly esteemed name of a naturally powerful vocalist on the stage. Now as she prepares for further tours in her Dream Girl India Tour 2026, including a huge performance in the Dome in Mumbai on July 18, people have started to wonder if they will see a genuine performance by her or not.

No official statement has yet been made by either Jasmine Sandlas herself or the event organizers on this particular technical issue and the ongoing online criticism.

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