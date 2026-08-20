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Home > Entertainment News > Was Jason Statham’s Mutiny Leaked Online? Entire Movie Accidentally Appears On Prime Video Before Release

Was Jason Statham’s Mutiny Leaked Online? Entire Movie Accidentally Appears On Prime Video Before Release

Jason Statham's Mutiny briefly became playable on Prime Video US before its theatrical release. Here's what happened and whether the movie is still available.

Jason Statham and Annabelle Wallis in Mutiny 2026, Image Credits- IMDb
Jason Statham and Annabelle Wallis in Mutiny 2026, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-08-20 11:55 IST

Jason Statham’s Mutiny was supposed to premiere on August 21, but apparently, there were some people in the US who got an unexpected opportunity to see it before its premiere date but without having to use any form of pirating site. This strange incident, which saw the whole 95-minute film made available for viewing on the US Prime Video channel on August 19, is leaving everyone with just one question – how?

Was Jason Statham’s Mutiny Really Leaked On Prime Video?

Yes. This isn’t just about an inaccurate release date or premature listing on the platform. Rather, the movie was available with its artwork, plot summary, and cast details. Plus, the entire 1 hour and 35-minute movie was watchable. This leak was independently verified by The Verge.

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How Long Was Mutiny Available On Prime Video?

Though not sure about its precise length, it seems that the video was available for viewing for at least an hour before getting deleted. Though some reports indicate that the video was up for longer than this period, yet there is not enough evidence to give a definite time frame. The thing that is certain is that viewers were able to see the full movie.

Was Mutiny’s Prime Video Release Intentional?

There are no signs that the early release of the film was a deliberate marketing gimmick at this point. Mutiny is set to be released in theatres, and the distribution in the US will be done by Lionsgate. According to the report, Amazon was contacted to give their explanation regarding this issue, but they did not include any information in the first report.

Can You Watch Jason Statham’s Mutiny On Prime Video Now?

No. The movie was subsequently pulled and is no longer available to stream there. The confirmed incident also involved Prime Video in the US, so Indian viewers shouldn’t mistake the reports for an official Prime Video India release.

What Is Jason Statham’s Mutiny About?

The movie stars Jason Statham as Cole Reed, an ex-Special Forces operative and police officer from the New York Police Department (NYPD). Following the death of his billionaire boss and subsequent framing for the act, Cole finds himself entangled in a wider plot. The director of Mutiny is Jean-François Richet, with Jason Statham acting as the film’s producer, along with actors Annabelle Wallis, Roland Møller and Adrian Lester.

When Is Mutiny Releasing In Theatres?

Mutiny will be released in US cinemas on August 21, 2026. However, the unintended release of Mutiny on Prime Video has led to a new wave of interest in the movie right before its theatrical release. However, one question still remains unanswered: How did Mutiny get released on Prime Video despite not being officially released?

ALSO READ: Zakir Khan B’Day Spl: Once Roamed Delhi Hungry And Broke, Years Later He Made History At Madison Square Garden; His Remarkable Journey

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Was Jason Statham’s Mutiny Leaked Online? Entire Movie Accidentally Appears On Prime Video Before Release

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Was Jason Statham’s Mutiny Leaked Online? Entire Movie Accidentally Appears On Prime Video Before Release
Was Jason Statham’s Mutiny Leaked Online? Entire Movie Accidentally Appears On Prime Video Before Release
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