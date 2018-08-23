Punjabi sensation Jassie Gill feels lucky to be a part of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi team. The actor whose first film has not released yet but the star has already bagged a second Bollywood film. Ik Saal singer Jassie Gill is all set to entertain his fans in B-Town with the upcoming film Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

Punjabi sensation Jassie Gill feels lucky to be a part of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi team. The actor whose first film has not released yet but the star has already bagged a second Bollywood film. Ik Saal singer Jassie Gill is all set to entertain his fans in B-Town with the upcoming film Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. The singer turned actor Jassie Gill took to his official Instagram account by sharing a photo of the Happy team. Take a look at his latest post shared on social media handle.

Mudassar Aziz directorial, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi starring Diana Penty, Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, Jassie Gill, Piyush Gill, Aparshakti Khurana, Jason Tham and Bijou Thaangjam is all set to hit the theatres on August 24, 2018. The film is bankrolled by Anand L. Rai and Krishika Lulla. The sequel of 2016’s Happy Bhag Jayegi is made under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and Eros International.

Jassie Gill soon after the release of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, will star in Panga. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the movie will star Queen actor Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta. The team of the upcoming movie Panga shared a video clip in which a collage of pictures of the cast and crew of the upcoming thriller that will hit the theatres in 2019 was released. In the post, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wrote, “My existing reality is a reflection of my dear ones’ belief in me. From the team backed by its families.”

My existing reality is a reflection of my dear ones’ belief in me. From the team backed by its families. Presenting #PANGA with #KanganaRanaut, @jassi1gill @Neenagupta001 . Produced by @foxstarhindi | In Cinemas | 2019 😀 pic.twitter.com/XEEDIa8oFT — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) August 21, 2018

