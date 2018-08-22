Punjabi sensation Jassie Gill shares an adorable Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi team during the promotion of the film. The singer turned actor took to his official Twitter account to share the happy photo of the team. Take a look at the photo that newbie in the Bollywood industry posted on his social media handle.

Punjabi sensation Jassie Gill is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. Excited for his first film, Gill is often seen sharing some adorable pictures of the teaming having fun at the sets and during the promotions of the movie. Recently, the Sargi star took to his official Instagram handle to share a cute photo of him with his Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi team. Take a look at the picture in which Gill along with Anand L. Rai and Mudassar Aziz are seen wearing personalised t-shirts while Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty are looking cute with their amazed faces.

Take a look at some of the photos shares by Jassie Gill on his official social media handles.

Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi starring Diana Penty, Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, Jassie Gill, Piyush Gill, Aparshakti Khurana, Jason Tham and Bijou Thaangjam is all set to hit the theatres on August 24, this year. Bankrolled by Anand L. Rai and Krishika Lulla, the sequel of 2016’s Happy Bhag Jayegi is made under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and Eros International.

Apart from this, Jassie Gill has already bagged his second Bollywood film, Panga. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the new project of the Bareilly Ki Barfi director will star Jassie Gill, Kangana Ranaut and Neena Gupta. The singer turned actor in an interview was noted saying that he got both the films through proper screen tests. he feels lucky that the news came while he was promoting Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. It helps a newcomer gain faith in the industry.

