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Home > Entertainment News > Javed Akhtar Denies Viral Message Targeting Abhijeet Dipke, CJP: ‘Completely Fake’

Javed Akhtar Denies Viral Message Targeting Abhijeet Dipke, CJP: ‘Completely Fake’

Javed Akhtar has denied a viral social media message attributed to him that criticised Abhijeet Dipke and the Cockroach Janta Party, calling the purported remarks completely fake.

Javed Akhtar
Javed Akhtar

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 13:24 IST

Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has denied a social media message circulating in his name that purportedly criticised Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), and accused the organisation of pursuing an anti-BJP agenda. Akhtar called the message “as fake as fake can be” and said he had not made the remarks attributed to him.

What Did The Viral Message Claim About Javed Akhtar?

The message circulating on social media purportedly quoted Akhtar criticising Dipke and CJP. Among the claims attributed to him was that Dipke was a “puppet” of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and that CJP was pursuing an agenda against the BJP. Another social media post claimed that Akhtar had “exposed” Dipke and CJP, alleging that the organisation had initially raised the NEET paper leak issue but later shifted its focus to the Election Commission, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and issues involving Bangladeshi Muslims.

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There is, however, no indication that these remarks were actually made by Akhtar. The writer has explicitly disowned the message.

What Did Javed Akhtar Say About The Viral Post?

Akhtar addressed the claims directly on X on October 5. He wrote that the message claiming he had criticised CJP and “run down” Abhijeet Dipke was “as fake as fake can be.” He also questioned why people opposing Dipke and CJP would need to use his name and credibility to support their claims.

The clarification came after the purported remarks began circulating online and were attributed to him.

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Why Is Abhijeet Dipke And CJP In The News?

Dipke and his CJP have recently been at the centre of protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and raising objections to the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

A CJP-led protest was held at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on October 2, with several personalities from the film industry, including Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Vishal Dadlani and Vishal Bhardwaj, attending the demonstration.

The organisation has said it plans to continue its campaign in other cities, including Goa, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

What Is The Cockroach Janta Party?

The Cockroach Janta Party emerged as a youth-led political movement earlier this year and gained attention during protests over the NEET paper leak issue. It is led by Abhijeet Dipke and has since expanded its campaign to issues concerning electoral rolls and the Election Commission. Reuters

The latest controversy, however, centres not on a statement actually made by Akhtar, but on a viral message falsely attributed to him, which the writer has now publicly rejected.

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Javed Akhtar Denies Viral Message Targeting Abhijeet Dipke, CJP: ‘Completely Fake’
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Javed Akhtar Denies Viral Message Targeting Abhijeet Dipke, CJP: ‘Completely Fake’

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Javed Akhtar Denies Viral Message Targeting Abhijeet Dipke, CJP: ‘Completely Fake’

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Javed Akhtar Denies Viral Message Targeting Abhijeet Dipke, CJP: ‘Completely Fake’
Javed Akhtar Denies Viral Message Targeting Abhijeet Dipke, CJP: ‘Completely Fake’
Javed Akhtar Denies Viral Message Targeting Abhijeet Dipke, CJP: ‘Completely Fake’
Javed Akhtar Denies Viral Message Targeting Abhijeet Dipke, CJP: ‘Completely Fake’
Javed Akhtar Denies Viral Message Targeting Abhijeet Dipke, CJP: ‘Completely Fake’

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