Saturday, May 31, 2025
Live Tv
Javed Akhtar Labels Jinnah Power-Hungry: ‘You Were Eating Pork And Drinking Alcohol’

Javed Akhtar discussed how Jinnah’s political moves, including backing the two-nation theory, seemed aimed at securing a leadership role.

Javed Akhtar Labels Jinnah Power-Hungry: 'You Were Eating Pork And Drinking Alcohol'

Javed Akhtar Labels Jinnah Power-Hungry: 'You Were Eating Pork and Drinking Alcohol'


Veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar recently offered a candid take on Muhammad Ali Jinnah, expressing doubts about the motivations behind the founder of Pakistan’s transformation and political choices.

A Shift in Beliefs or Image?

Akhtar reflected on Jinnah’s lifestyle changes, pointing out how he moved from a Westernized way of living to embracing a deeply religious identity.

“Till yesterday, you were eating pork and drinking alcohol. Now you have become so Muslim. When did this happen in our England?” he asked, drawing attention to the sharp contrast in Jinnah’s public image over time.

“These are power-hungry people,” Akhtar said, suggesting that Jinnah’s shift was less about belief and more about ambition.

Views Shared in an Interview

Speaking during an interview with The Lallantop, Akhtar discussed how Jinnah’s political moves, including backing the two-nation theory, seemed aimed at securing a leadership role.

Akhtar stated, “He wanted to become a star, so he did this,” referring to Jinnah’s central role in the formation of Pakistan.

For Akhtar, the path Jinnah chose wasn’t driven by ideology, but by a desire for power and prominence.

Early Alliances, Later Ambitions

He also touched on Jinnah’s involvement with Mahatma Gandhi and the Khilafat Movement. These associations, Akhtar implied, were more about building political capital than aligning with shared values.

Javed Akhtar’s remarks offer a critical lens on how historical figures are shaped not only by ideology but also by personal ambition, prompting reflection on the forces that influence major political turns.

