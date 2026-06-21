Javed Akhtar Reiterates He Is An Atheist After Troll Targets His ‘Qaum’: ‘My Qaum Is All Indians’

Veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar has never shied away from expressing his views on politics, society and current affairs. Over the years, his social media posts have often generated discussion, praise and criticism in equal measure. His latest remarks have once again put him in the spotlight. The controversy began after Akhtar commented on a statement attributed to US President Donald Trump regarding Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The lyricist questioned Trump’s claim that Meloni had “begged” him for a photograph, arguing that such a description did not align with the image of a powerful and influential leader.

The post quickly attracted thousands of reactions. While many users engaged with Akhtar’s criticism of Trump, others shifted the conversation in a different direction. One particular response eventually led to a viral exchange.

What Did The Troll Say To Javed Akhtar?

After Akhtar’s post gained traction, a social media user attempted to counter his criticism by bringing religion into the discussion. The user referred to Akhtar’s “qaum” or community and posted a couplet aimed at questioning religious beliefs. Rather than engaging with the broader political argument, the comment focused on Akhtar’s presumed religious identity.

Sir aapki kaum ke bhi jhoot ke liye ek sher hai mere pass.. ” Jante hai hum jannat ke hooro ki haqiqat, dil ke behlane ke liye ye khayal bhi accha hai “ — Nilesh Dev Raut (@rautnilesh123) June 20, 2026

The response reflected a pattern often seen on social media, where discussions about politics can quickly evolve into debates about personal backgrounds, faith and identity. Akhtar, however, chose to address the assumption directly.

How Did Javed Akhtar Respond?

The lyricist replied with a strongly worded message that soon began circulating online. In his response, Akhtar pointed out that he has long described himself as an atheist and therefore does not identify with any religious community. He further stated that his “qaum” consists of all Indians, including those who disagree with him. The remark resonated with many users, who praised the writer for steering the conversation away from religious divisions and toward a broader idea of national identity.

The exchange has since been widely shared across X and other social media platforms, with users debating both Akhtar’s original comments about Trump and his response to the troll.

Has Javed Akhtar Spoken About Religion Before?

Yes, and quite frequently. Akhtar has publicly identified as an atheist for decades and has often spoken about rationalism, secularism and independent thinking. In interviews, public appearances and social media posts, he has consistently argued that individuals should be free to question beliefs and arrive at their own conclusions. His views have sometimes generated controversy, particularly in politically charged discussions. Yet they have also earned him support from those who appreciate his willingness to speak openly about sensitive topics.

For Akhtar, the latest exchange appears to be consistent with positions he has held throughout his public life rather than a new stance adopted in response to criticism.

Why Are Celebrity Political Opinions Generating More Attention Than Ever?

The incident highlights a broader trend in the social media era. Public figures are no longer limited to expressing opinions through interviews or press conferences. Platforms such as X have given celebrities direct access to millions of followers, allowing them to comment instantly on global events and political developments. That visibility comes with increased scrutiny. Every statement can trigger widespread debate, attract criticism and become part of larger conversations about politics, identity and public discourse. Akhtar’s latest exchange demonstrates how quickly a discussion about international politics can evolve into a debate about personal beliefs.

Whether one agrees with his views or not, the veteran lyricist’s response has once again ensured that the conversation extends far beyond the original post. And as social media continues to blur the boundaries between politics, celebrity and public opinion, such exchanges are likely to remain a recurring feature of the online landscape

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Finalists Leaked? Reports Claim Rohit Shetty’s Show Has Entered Its Final Phase