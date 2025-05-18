Javed Akhtar Says He Would Prefer Going To Hell Than Pakistan, Lyricist Reacts To Being Called Kaafir

Javed Akhtar elaborated on how abuse has become a regular feature of his life. “Extremists on both sides attack me. If even one group stops abusing me, I’ll take it as a sign that I’ve done something wrong,” he added.

At the launch of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s new book Narkatla Swarg in Mumbai, acclaimed lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar shared candid reflections on the criticism he frequently endures for his outspoken views.

His remarks came amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions following Operation Sindoor, India’s recent missile strike targeting terror camps in Pakistan after a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.

Javed Akhtar on Facing Backlash from Both Communities

While addressing the audience, Akhtar humorously yet poignantly described how he faces abuse from both Hindu and Muslim extremists. He remarked, “One group calls me a Kaafir, telling me I’ll go to hell. The other calls me a Jihadi, asking me to go to Pakistan. If my only choices are hell or Pakistan, I’d rather choose hell.” The comment drew both laughter and applause from the crowd, showcasing his sharp wit.

Despite the hostility, Akhtar acknowledged the support he continues to receive from many people. “It’s not just criticism — there are also many who support, praise, and encourage me,” he said.

However, he pointed out that hate from extremists remains a constant, regardless of which ideological camp they belong to.

Extremist Abuse Has Become the Norm, Says Akhtar

Akhtar elaborated on how abuse has become a regular feature of his life. “Extremists on both sides attack me. If even one group stops abusing me, I’ll take it as a sign that I’ve done something wrong,” he added, underlining his belief that balanced criticism from all sides is a reflection of honest commentary.

Having served as a Rajya Sabha MP from 2010 to 2016 as a presidential appointee, Javed Akhtar is widely respected for his bold and unfiltered views on religion, politics, and social issues. His remarks at the event reaffirmed his commitment to speaking truth to power, regardless of backlash.

The event marked the launch of Narkatla Swarg, Sanjay Raut’s latest book, which delves into his personal and political journey through Maharashtra’s volatile political landscape. The gathering drew several major political figures, including Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, adding weight to the occasion.