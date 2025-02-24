Home
Javed Akhtar Shuts Down Troll Questioning His Patriotism After He Praises Kohli – Lyricist’s Savage Reply Goes Viral

Javed Akhtar’s admiration for Virat Kohli’s match-winning knock sparked an unexpected controversy, drawing communal jibes from trolls. But the veteran lyricist’s fiery rebuttal quickly turned the tables, earning him widespread applause online.

Javed Akhtar admired Virat Kohli's match-winning knock but it sparked an unexpected controversy, drawing communal jibes from trolls.


Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar found himself in the midst of an online spat after he praised Virat Kohli for his stellar performance in India’s win against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. His response to a social media troll questioning his patriotism has since gone viral, garnering widespread attention.

Javed Akhtar Praises Kohli, Trolls Target Him

Following Team India’s victory, Akhtar took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his admiration for Kohli’s performance. The cricketing superstar played a match-winning knock, leading India to a six-wicket win over their arch-rivals.

“Virat Kohli, zindabad (long live)!!! We all are so so so proud of you !!!” Akhtar wrote in his post.

However, his praise was met with a communal remark from a troll, who responded: “Javed. Babar ka baap Kohli hai (Kohli is Babar’s father). Bolo (say), Jai Shree Ram.”

Javed Akhtar Gives Sharp Rebuttal

A user, identifying himself as “Professor Sahab,” took a dig at Akhtar, writing, “Aj suraj kaha se nikla. Andar se dukh hoga apko to (Where has the sun risen from today? You must be hurting inside).”

Akhtar, known for his sharp wit, did not hold back and delivered a scathing reply. He wrote:

“Beta, jab tumhare baap dada angrez ke jootay chaat rahe thay tab mere aazadi ke liye jail aur Kala Pani mein thay. Meri ragon mein desh premion ka khoon hai aur tumhari ragon mein angrez ke naukaron ka khoon hai. Iss antar ko bhoolo nahin. (Son, when your grandfather was licking the boots of the British, I was fighting for our freedom in jail and in Kala Pani. My veins carry the blood of patriots, while yours carry the blood of British servants. Don’t forget this difference).”

The fierce response quickly gained traction on social media, with many lauding Akhtar for his unapologetic stance against communal trolling.

India Triumphs Over Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The online exchange followed an intense Group A match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, held on Sunday, February 23, in Dubai. India secured a decisive six-wicket victory over Pakistan, with Virat Kohli leading from the front.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan put up a total of 241 runs, with notable contributions from Saud Shakeel (62) and Mohammad Rizwan (46). However, India’s bowling attack, spearheaded by Kuldeep Yadav’s 3-40, kept Pakistan’s scoring in check.

Chasing the target, India showcased dominance with Kohli’s unbeaten century and Shreyas Iyer’s crucial 56, steering the team to victory in just 42.3 overs. The win marked India’s second consecutive triumph in the tournament, further strengthening their position.

