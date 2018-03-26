Aamir Khan's statement, My dream project is to make the Mahabharata but I’m afraid of starting the project as I know it will consume at least 15-20 years of my life. My favourite character is Karna, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to play him due to my physique. I may just have to play Krishna created a whole lot of buzz on Twitter when people started questioning his desires. Javed Akhtar took a stand and slammed the users who questioned Aamir Khan playing the role of Hindu deity despite being Muslim.

Mr Perfectionist of the Bollywood fraternity, Aamir Khan who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Thugs of Hindosthan will be seen sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan. Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh will be playing the role of daughters of Amitabh Bachchan. Since the movie has started, there has been a lot of buzz be it Aamir Khan’s look or Amitabh Bachchan falling ill but recently Khan’s desire to play the role of Hindu deity Lord Krishna for Mahabharatha.

“My dream project is to make the Mahabharata but I’m afraid of starting the project as I know it will consume at least 15-20 years of my life. My favourite character is Karna, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to play him due to my physique. I may just have to play Krishna. I also liked the character of Arjun. He was the only person who asked Krishna why he must kill his own people,” the actor was quoted saying during the promotions of Secret Superstar.

But we know the Twitter world has its own opinions and Aamir’s statement brought a lot of question, one of the Twitter users asked Aamir Khan and other Twitterati saying, “Why should @AamirKhan, a Muslim, play in most ancient & sacred of Hindu epics, the Mahabharata? Is @BJP4India Govt of @narendramodi going to be like the @INCIndia & just stand by in name of secularism??? Would Muslims allow a Hindu to play life of Mohamed?”

Why should @AamirKhan, a Muslim, play in most ancient & sacred of Hindu epics, the Mahabharata? Is @BJP4India Govt of @narendramodi going to be like the @INCIndia & just stand by in name of secularism??? Would Muslims allow a Hindu to play life of Mohamed?https://t.co/fC7bvbHkZE — Francois Gautier (@fgautier26) March 21, 2018

Although Aamir Khan didn’t bother to reply to the tweet but Javed Akhtar took a dig at the user for his tweet and in returned questioned him saying, “You scoundrel, have you not seen Peter Brooks production of this great epic Mahabharata in France. I would like to know which foreign agency is paying you to spread this kind of perverse and poisonous thoughts in our country.”

You scoundrel, have you not seen peter brooks production of this great epic Mahabharsta in France . I would like to know which foreign agency is paying you to spread this kind of perverse and poisonous thoughts in our country — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 21, 2018

You ignorant unfortunate imbecile, obviously you know nothing about our Indian traditions and culture . Do you know who were Ras khan bullay shah Waris shah, ,Baba Farid Nazeer Akbarabadi , Nizir Banarasi , Bismillah khan . You are just a frog in the stinking well of communalism — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 22, 2018

He further added, “You ignorant unfortunate imbecile, obviously you know nothing about our Indian traditions and culture. Do you know who were Ras khan bullay shah Waris shah, ,Baba Farid Nazeer Akbarabadi , Nizir Banarasi , Bismillah khan . You are just a frog in the stinking well of communalism.”

