Jawaani Jaaneman: Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F is all set for her Bollywood debut film Jawaani Jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Reports reveal that the diva will leave for London soon before the first schedule in order to get into the skin of the character well and spend some time with Saif.

Alaia F to join Saif Ali Khan for the first schedule of the film in London

Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut with the film Jawaani Jaaneman. The film is directed Nitin Kakkar and is bankrolled by Saif Ali Khan, Jay Shewakramani and Jackky Bhagnani. The Star kid is one of the hottest divas who leaves no stone unturned to garner attention and set the Internet on fire with her sensational dance videos.

The makers of the film Jawaani Jaaneman were keen to feature a new face and certainly, Alaia suited the character and became the face of the film. Moreover, Alaia will share the screens with Saif Ali Khan in the film who is currently in London enjoying his vacations with son Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Soon, the diva will also head to the same city to prepare for her role and spend time with Saif Ali Khan.

In an interview, Alaia revealed that the task seems difficult and will leave no chance of proving herself on-screen with such a big star Saif Ali Khan. She further added upon saying that in order to get into the skin of the character and understand her role well, she will be leaving early. As per reports, Alaia will be shooting for her first scene on June 26. Further, the most relaxing thing is, director Nitin has worked with many new actors so he knows how to deal with such situations.

A source close to the makers revealed that both Alaia and Saif will have a couple of reading sessions before starting with the shoot of the film in London. Moreover, Bollywood actor Tabu will also appear in the film and it expected to hit the silver screens on November 29, 2019.

