Jawaani Jaaneman: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is likely to play Saif Ali Khan's ex-lover in Jawaani Jaaneman. The duo is currently in London, where Bebo is also shooting for Angrezi Medium. Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Pooja Bedi's daughter Aalia Furniturewala.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s latest trip to London is turning out to be a work trip. Amid reports that suggest Bebo is shooting for Angrezi Medium and Saif is shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman in London, speculation is rife that the power couple has landed a film together. The film is none other than Jawaani Jaaneman in which Kareena will be reportedly seen doing a cameo.

According to the latest report by an entertainment portal, Kareena has a prominent cameo in the film as Saif’s on-screen ex-lover. Considering the duo have previously worked together in films like Tashan and Kurbaan, it is evident that they will set the screen on fire with their chemistry.

Jawaani Jaaneman, which stars Saif Ali Khan and Pooja Bedi’s daughter Aalia Furniturewala, revolves around a 40-year-old who finds out that he has a teenage daughter in a drastic set of events. Earlier this week, Aalia shared a couple of photos with Saif on her official Instagram account in which they can be seen cheering for the Indian cricket team in a stadium flooded with fans.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s picture-perfect photos:

Along with Jawaani Jaaneman, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan, Good News alongside Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh and Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. She will be also be seen judging dance reality show Dance India Dance.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in films like Laal Kaptaan, Dil Bechara, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior and Bhoot Police. He will also play a prominent role in the Netflix series Sacred Games.

