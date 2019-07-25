Jawaani Jaaneman: The makers of the film upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Alaia F have revealed the female actor playing the role of Saif's love interest in the family drama. Its non-other than Tabu. Read on for more details.

Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan and Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman is all set to hit the box office soon. The shooting for the movie has started and is currently being shot in London. In the movie, Nawab Pataudi will be playing the role of Alaia’s father Amar Khanna but the female actor alongside Saif has not been finalised yet.

Recently, makers of the film shared a picture on Instagram which featured the main female lead facing her back towards the camera. There were rumours that the actor finalised opposite Saif could be Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone or Tabu. However, with the release of the latest picture it has been confirmed that Tabu will be seen playing the role of Saif’s live interest in the upcoming family drama. The film is being directed by Nitin Kakkar and co-produced under the banner of Black Knight Films.

Tabu will be seen playing the role of Jaya Bakshi. Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu will be seen in the movie playing supporting roles. Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to release on November 29, 2019.

According to reports, Saif told the media about Tabu being cast in the movie as his ex-wife and he is looking forward to work with her. Meanwhile, the actor is all set for his next release Sacred Games alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Kochin and others. Sacred Games is a Netflix original thriller which is slated to release on August 15. Apart from that Saif will be next seen in Laal Kaptaan which will also release this year.

