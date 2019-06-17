Jawaani Jaaneman: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman with Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. Recently, the reports revealed that both the actors have begun with the shoot of the film in London. The rom-com film will hit the screens on November 29, 2019.

Jawaani Jaaneman: Bollywood actor Saif Alia Khan and Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F has finally commenced with the shoot of the much-awaited film Jawaani Jaaneman. Recently, Pooja Bedi shared a picture of her daughter Alaia with Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan at the World Cup match in London cheering up India.

In the picture, both Saif Ali Khan and Alaia posed for the camera wearing a blue Indian cricket team jerseys. With adorable smiles, it seems that the actors are much excited about the film. Jawani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is produced by Saif Ali Khan, Jackky Bhagnani and Jay Shewakramani.

The film is a rom-com film which apart from Saif and Alaia, also feature Tabu in lead roles. The film will hit the silver screens on November 29, 2019.

My daughter Alaia with Saif Ali Khan at the world cup match in London. Perfect start to their shoot together for her Debut film #jawaanijaaneman . He plays her dad.. and this was shot on fathers day. Best of luck for beautiful new beginnings. ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/6oez34wRXQ — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) June 17, 2019

Talking about the story of the film, it narrates the incidents when a man confronts the difficult as well as the harsh realities of life. In the film, Alaia will play the role of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter. In a recent interview, Alaia revealed that though she is not that confident about the film, she will try her best to compliment Saif Ali Khan on the screens.

Reports also reveal that the actor will be shooting for her first schedule of the film on June 26. Alaia also revealed that the most relaxing thing is, the film is directed by Nitin, who is known for working with new actors in the industry. Sources close to the makers also revealed that Alaia and Saif will have certain reading sessions before the shoot of the film begins in order to understand the characters well.

