Television actor Jay Bhanushali gave birth to a baby girl, here is the first picture of the newborn baby. Both the actors shared it on their Instagram and gave an emotional caption

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij shared a beautiful picture of their newborn baby girl on their respective Instagram accounts. The couple announces the good news with a picture in which Jay seems to kiss the little feet of the baby. The picture is so endearing that will amaze your heart. The actor seems to pamper his wife since few backs and took that to the internet, finally they get a basket full of love and happiness.

Television actor Jay captioned The future just arrived a brand new baby here to play. Ten little fingers ten little toes, mommy’s eyes, and daddy’s nose. Thank you, princess, for choosing us as your parents ITS A GIRL. That is how the actor showed his gratitude towards God and express his heartfelt emotions to the fans.

It was an emotional moment for Jay, as in a recent interview the actor revealed that he wants a baby girl so that he can feel that pure and best bonding of father and daughter. He added that he will be equally happy if it will be a baby boy but he had shared that bond with his father so he just want to enjoy the father0daughter bond this time. We can say that his true admiration of becoming a father of a baby girl come true.

Mahhi Vij wrote on her Instagram, twinkle twinkle little star we made a wish and here you are.thank you for choosing us as your parents. We feel complete. We are blessed with baby girl thank you god for everything, this one is special, thank you. We feel blessed. My best friend is here. Meri Zindagi Badal di.

On this great day, many celebrities wished the couple, Kapil Sharma wrote Congratulations to mummy papa n lots of love to little angel .. god bless. Ruslaan Mumtaz also commented and wrote, Congratulations mummy and daddy, you guys will make the best parents. Your baby is very fortunate to be born to such loving parents and such loving human beings.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App