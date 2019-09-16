Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are excited to announce the name of their baby girl, Jay Bhanushali miss no chance to spread her love for her baby girl on social media.

Mahi Vij and Jay Bhanushali recently blessed with a baby girl, the couple announced the news on their social media handles. Jay Bhanushali recently uploaded cute, endearing photos with a baby girl. Becoming parents is the best feeling in anybody’s life. And right now Jay and Mahi are enjoying the phase of their lives, also they are enjoying the new duties. Jay said that he is enjoying the duties of becoming a father.

Mahhi and jay earlier were the parents of two adopted kids and now they welcomed their baby girl in the world on August 21. Today the couple is going to announce the name for their baby girl. Jay said that they have decided the name of their baby girl, the couple received more than 20 thousand suggestions. Jay shared one more picture with his baby girl and felt happy and loving the new duties of becoming a father.

The proud parents yesterday shared the pictures and revealed that they will declare the name of the girl child today. Jay wrote that having the baby girl I the best satisfaction that anyone could ever have. The telly stars glad and overwhelmed to have a princess in the home. Jay added that your daughter on your shoulder takes you away from the sleepy eyes and tired hands, it feels all good.

When they announced the arrival of their baby girl in life they took it to social media and wrote future hs arrived, with a phrase he shoes the importance of this time in his life. Mahhi Vij also shares the adorable picture on her social media account and acknowledge the gift of God.

Jay Bhanushali showered all his love for the newborn baby, and now the couple loved pampering their kid. The couple has earned a lot of fame with their performances and now this is a time to give it to some responsibilities, congratulations couple for the receiving the best luck from the universe.

