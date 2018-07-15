Star couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are all set to have a baby number 3. The couple were recently spotted at the celeb talk show of Rajeev Khandelwal, Juzzbaatt - Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak. On the show, Jay was noted saying that the two are planning to have babies. Nach Baliye couple in 2017 adopted two kids of their caretakers.

Small screen couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij love have never been hidden. From their on screen chemistry to adopting kids in real life, the two were last seen in Juzzbaat. On Rajeev Khandelwal’s Juzzbaatt – Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak, Jay Bhanushali was noted saying that they are discussing about having babies for a while now. Laagi Tujhse Lagan star got so overwhelmed that she couldn’t control herself and instantly gave a hug to Bhanushali. The star couple also shared beautiful moments of their life with Khandelwal on the celeb show.

Last year in September, the couple adopted two kids of their caretakers. They not only have taken the responsibility for their education but also have decided to look after them daily. Mahhi was noted saying that a lot of people keep asking them that if they are their kids because the duo feels that they are their kids. They want to give the best in their capabilities. The Nach Baliye couple don’t care what people say they have all the time in the world to talk. The kids stay with them as they have no issues with them being a part of our space. She concluded by saying that she and Jay are in love with the two adorable kids.

Actor Mahhi Vij is often seen sharing the adorable and cute photos of their adopted kids. Take a look at the Photos of Bhanushali and Vij’s munchkins.

