In a shocking development, rapper Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has been accused of drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000. This allegation comes from a civil lawsuit filed in federal court on Sunday, which also names Sean “Diddy” Combs as a co-defendant.

What are the allegations against Jay Z?

The plaintiff, referred to as “Jane Doe,” claims that the assault occurred at an after-party following the MTV Video Music Awards. According to the lawsuit, she was picked up by a limousine driver who claimed to work for Combs after she was unable to secure a ticket to the awards show. The driver allegedly told her that she “fit what Diddy was looking for” and took her to a house party where she was required to sign a document she believed was a non-disclosure agreement, although she did not receive a copy.Once inside the party, Jane Doe described a chaotic scene filled with celebrities and drug use. She recalled feeling “woozy” and lightheaded after being offered a drink. When she sought a place to lie down, Combs and Carter allegedly entered the room and began to assault her. The lawsuit states that another unidentified female celebrity witnessed the incident but did not intervene.

Legal Proceedings against Jay Z

The lawsuit was initially filed in October in the Southern District of New York, naming only Combs as a defendant. It was refiled on Sunday to include Jay-Z. The attorney representing the plaintiff, Tony Buzbee, has previously filed multiple lawsuits against Combs for various allegations of sexual misconduct. Jay-Z is the first high-profile figure added to these claims alongside Combs.In response to these serious allegations, Jay-Z issued a statement claiming that he is the target of a blackmail attempt aimed at extorting settlement money. He expressed his outrage at the nature of the accusations, stating, “These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!” He emphasized that anyone who would commit such acts against a minor should face severe consequences.”My only heartbreak is for my family,” he continued. “My wife and I will have to sit our children down… and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence.”

Current Status of Diddy

Sean “Diddy” Combs has denied all accusations against him. Recently, he faced criminal charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering and is currently awaiting trial scheduled for May 5 while being held in a Brooklyn detention center.