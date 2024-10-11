Jay-Z Pulled This Boss Move On Piers Morgan After Being Compared To Sean Diddy Combs

Combs was arrested last month and is set to stand trial in May on charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied the charges and is currently jailed in Brooklyn while appealing for bail.

A lawyer for Jay-Z stated that a “legal ultimatum” directed at talk show host Piers Morgan was necessary, leading to Morgan’s decision to edit an interview with a guest who accused the hip-hop mogul and his wife, Beyoncé, of potentially criminal activities in connection with allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Piers Morgan’s irresponsible broadcast filled with lies is so far over the line that a legal ultimatum was warranted,” said Jordan Siev, one of Jay-Z’s attorneys, on Friday. “Nobody acting under the guise of journalism can elicit outrageous statements from exploitative situations in an effort to drive clicks, and not have to answer for that.”

Piers Morgan Apologizes

Morgan apologized on his YouTube show, “Uncensored,” for remarks made last week by a guest, singer-songwriter Jaguar Wright, whom he referred to as a whistleblower regarding Combs.

Wright, who has garnered a significant following on Instagram and TikTok, has used her industry experience to make allegations against both Combs and Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter.

Combs was arrested last month and is set to stand trial in May on charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied the charges and is currently jailed in Brooklyn while appealing for bail.

The scrutiny surrounding the founder of Bad Boy Records has intensified as other celebrities and industry figures come forward with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, prompting speculation about other prominent individuals who may have been complicit or aware of Combs’ alleged behavior.

What Really Happened?

In her interview with Morgan, Wright labeled both Combs and Jay-Z as “monsters.” Morgan questioned her about Jay-Z’s “notable silence” regarding the charges against Combs, to which she claimed Jay-Z was compelling “everyone involved to carry water while he sneaks away without a response.” Wright also criticized Jay-Z and Beyoncé as “nasty” and alleged they have “kept people against their will.”

On Tuesday, Morgan clarified that Jay-Z and Beyoncé were absent during Wright’s interview, “as I said in the moment,” and after being contacted by the couple’s legal team, he stated that his program would comply with “a legal request” to remove references to them from the interview with Wright.

“Editing interviews is not something we do lightly at a show called ‘Uncensored,’ but like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theater, there are legal limits on us, too,” Morgan explained, adding, “and we apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.”

An editor’s note on YouTube indicated that the allegations had been removed, emphasizing, “we do not edit content unless there is a sufficient legal rationale for doing so and will explain whenever this is the case.”

Wright has not responded to a request for comment.