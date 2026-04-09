LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry Carbon Fibre Bomb iran- israel war Arun Jaitley Stadium Sunetra Pawar Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza defamation-case Iran ceasefire Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry Carbon Fibre Bomb iran- israel war Arun Jaitley Stadium Sunetra Pawar Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza defamation-case Iran ceasefire Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry Carbon Fibre Bomb iran- israel war Arun Jaitley Stadium Sunetra Pawar Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza defamation-case Iran ceasefire Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry Carbon Fibre Bomb iran- israel war Arun Jaitley Stadium Sunetra Pawar Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza defamation-case Iran ceasefire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry Carbon Fibre Bomb iran- israel war Arun Jaitley Stadium Sunetra Pawar Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza defamation-case Iran ceasefire Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry Carbon Fibre Bomb iran- israel war Arun Jaitley Stadium Sunetra Pawar Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza defamation-case Iran ceasefire Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry Carbon Fibre Bomb iran- israel war Arun Jaitley Stadium Sunetra Pawar Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza defamation-case Iran ceasefire Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry Carbon Fibre Bomb iran- israel war Arun Jaitley Stadium Sunetra Pawar Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza defamation-case Iran ceasefire
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Jaya Bachchan Birthday: From Fashion Week To Parliament, Times When The Actress Lost Her Cool

Jaya Bachchan Birthday: From Fashion Week To Parliament, Times When The Actress Lost Her Cool

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as Dhanalakshmi Randhawa. Ranveer Singh headlined the film as Rocky Randhawa and Alia Bhatt played the role of Rani Chatterjee.

Jaya Bachchan Birthday: From Fashion Week To Parliament, Times When The Actress Lost Her Cool

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: April 9, 2026 17:33:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jaya Bachchan Birthday: From Fashion Week To Parliament, Times When The Actress Lost Her Cool

Actor-politician Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her birthday today, April 9. With a career spanning decades, the senior actress starred in more than 60 films. She is also known for her fiery temper and strict public demeanor and is often caught on camera losing her cool with paparazzi as well as fans. From yelling at photographers to scolding colleagues in Parliament, videos of her sharp outbursts have often gone viral. On her big day, let’s take a look at some of the events that led Jaya Bachchan to lose her cool.

‘I Hope You Double Up And Fall’

A paparazzo tripped while following Jaya and her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda at  the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. An irked Jaya said, “Serves you right. I hope you double up and fall.”

A few days later, during the Diwali Puja, the actress lashed out at the paparazzi outside their bungalow Pratiksha. The photographers were trying to catch some glimpses of the Diwali puja. She said, “Ye kaise flash kar rahe hain aap (how are you flashing your cameras)?”

You Might Be Interested In

Jaya Bachchan Pushes Man In Delhi

The Samajwadi Party MP yet again lost her cool in public in 2025. In a video, she could be seen pushing a man who tried to take a selfie with her at the Constitution Club in Delhi. “Kya kar rahe hai aap (What are you doing?) What is this?” she shouted at him.

Jaya Gives Paps A Stern Look

This incident happened when Jaya Bachchan attended an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla fashion show in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her daughter, Shweta Bachchan. When she arrived at the venue, the paparazzi rushed towards her. Annoyed by the noise, Jaya schooled the paparazzi. Giving them a stern look, she said, “Enough, move.” Soon, her daughter stepped in and guided her forward.

‘Munh Band Rakho, Photo Lo’

In another video from the same event, she said, “Aap log photo lo, badtameezi mat karo. Chup raho, munh band rakho, photo lo. Upar se comments karte rahte ho (You people take the pictures. Do not be ill-mannered. Keep quiet, shut your mouth, and click pictures. No need to keep making comments).”

Other than these instances, the popular actress also became angry during Parliament sessions. During one such event in 2024, she said, “If you or the deputy chairman ask us to sit, we will, but we won’t do so when another member gestures at us and tells us to sit. It is our right to question. You tell us you can’t take up a question or that there is a problem and it will be taken up later, we understand, we are not schoolchildren. But treat us respectfully.”

Jaya Bachchan On Work Front

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as Dhanalakshmi Randhawa. Ranveer Singh headlined the film as Rocky Randhawa and Alia Bhatt played the role of Rani Chatterjee.

ALSO READ: Before Allu Arjun In Raaka, These Actors Aced Intense Bald Looks: From Shah Rukh Khan To Kamal Haasan

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bollywoodentertainmentjaya bachchan

RELATED News

Rashmika Mandanna’s Father Gifts Her A Bungalow Named ‘Serenity’ On Her 30th Birthday; Here’s What’s Inside The Stunning Luxury Home That Left Her Emotional

Who Is SP Chaudhry Aslam’s Wife? Months After Threatening Legal Action, Naureen Chaudhary Now Seeks Rs. 25 Crore From Dhurandhar Makers Post Massive Global Success

Did Pakistani Actress Saba Qamar Cross The Line? Viral Party Video Sparks Outrage, Dividing Fans And Critics Across Social Media

Tumbbad 2 Movie: Release Date In India, Cast, Director, Shooting Details, All You Need To Know

Before Allu Arjun In Raaka, These Actors Aced Intense Bald Looks: From Shah Rukh Khan To Kamal Haasan

LATEST NEWS

Emirates, Etihad, Air India, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, British Airways Flight Scheduled Today From Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

What Is OFW Viral Pinay MMS Controversy? Video Of Arab Men In Obscene Acts Trends Online- Is It Real Or Cyber trap- Think Twice While Clicking Links

Netanyahu Commits ‘To Strike Hezbollah With Force, Precision, And Determination’ Amid Peace Restoration

Jaya Bachchan Birthday: From Fashion Week To Parliament, Times When The Actress Lost Her Cool

RGPV Diploma Result 2026 Released, Know How To Check And Apply For Revaluation

Bajaj Pulsar 180 2026: Should You Buy It Or Skip? Price, Features & Real Value Explained

Operation HimSetu: 1,321 tourists, 84 locals evacuated by Indian Army In Sikkim

‘Definitely Not You Guys’: Yuvraj Singh’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Winner Prediction Leaves Michael Vaughan Stunned

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 15 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

MP Horror: Woman Gets Husband Killed With Lover’s Help, Stages Fake Robbery To Cover Heinous Crime, Internet Says, ‘Give Her Oscars’

Jaya Bachchan Birthday: From Fashion Week To Parliament, Times When The Actress Lost Her Cool

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jaya Bachchan Birthday: From Fashion Week To Parliament, Times When The Actress Lost Her Cool

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jaya Bachchan Birthday: From Fashion Week To Parliament, Times When The Actress Lost Her Cool
Jaya Bachchan Birthday: From Fashion Week To Parliament, Times When The Actress Lost Her Cool
Jaya Bachchan Birthday: From Fashion Week To Parliament, Times When The Actress Lost Her Cool
Jaya Bachchan Birthday: From Fashion Week To Parliament, Times When The Actress Lost Her Cool

QUICK LINKS