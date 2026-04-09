Jaya Bachchan Birthday: From Fashion Week To Parliament, Times When The Actress Lost Her Cool

Actor-politician Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her birthday today, April 9. With a career spanning decades, the senior actress starred in more than 60 films. She is also known for her fiery temper and strict public demeanor and is often caught on camera losing her cool with paparazzi as well as fans. From yelling at photographers to scolding colleagues in Parliament, videos of her sharp outbursts have often gone viral. On her big day, let’s take a look at some of the events that led Jaya Bachchan to lose her cool.

‘I Hope You Double Up And Fall’

A paparazzo tripped while following Jaya and her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. An irked Jaya said, “Serves you right. I hope you double up and fall.”

A few days later, during the Diwali Puja, the actress lashed out at the paparazzi outside their bungalow Pratiksha. The photographers were trying to catch some glimpses of the Diwali puja. She said, “Ye kaise flash kar rahe hain aap (how are you flashing your cameras)?”

Jaya Bachchan Pushes Man In Delhi

The Samajwadi Party MP yet again lost her cool in public in 2025. In a video, she could be seen pushing a man who tried to take a selfie with her at the Constitution Club in Delhi. “Kya kar rahe hai aap (What are you doing?) What is this?” she shouted at him.

Jaya Gives Paps A Stern Look

This incident happened when Jaya Bachchan attended an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla fashion show in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her daughter, Shweta Bachchan. When she arrived at the venue, the paparazzi rushed towards her. Annoyed by the noise, Jaya schooled the paparazzi. Giving them a stern look, she said, “Enough, move.” Soon, her daughter stepped in and guided her forward.

‘Munh Band Rakho, Photo Lo’

In another video from the same event, she said, “Aap log photo lo, badtameezi mat karo. Chup raho, munh band rakho, photo lo. Upar se comments karte rahte ho (You people take the pictures. Do not be ill-mannered. Keep quiet, shut your mouth, and click pictures. No need to keep making comments).”

Other than these instances, the popular actress also became angry during Parliament sessions. During one such event in 2024, she said, “If you or the deputy chairman ask us to sit, we will, but we won’t do so when another member gestures at us and tells us to sit. It is our right to question. You tell us you can’t take up a question or that there is a problem and it will be taken up later, we understand, we are not schoolchildren. But treat us respectfully.”

#WATCH | On her exchange of words with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan says, “…I objected to the tone used by the Chair. We are not school children. Some of us are senior citizens. I was upset with the tone and especially when the Leader… pic.twitter.com/rh8F35pHsM — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2024

Jaya Bachchan On Work Front

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as Dhanalakshmi Randhawa. Ranveer Singh headlined the film as Rocky Randhawa and Alia Bhatt played the role of Rani Chatterjee.

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