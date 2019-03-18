Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan recently attended the birthday bash of producer Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar. When she came out of the bash, she blasted out in anger on a fan who was taking a picture of her without seeking her permission. It is not the first time that actress Jaya Bachchan blasted fans for their misbehaviour. There are several incidents in the past as well that made Mrs Bachchan angry.

Sholay fame Jaya Bachchan is a very upfront person who never shies away from presenting her point of view strongly. She speaks out of her head when something bothers her and let the person know about his behaviour. Recently, a video is going viral on social media of the veteran actress in which she is scolding a fan for taking her pictures without seeking her permission. It is Dharma Production’s owner Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar’s birthday today and earlier in the day, Jaya Bachchan went to the party threw by Johars that saw many popular personalities of the 70s. While the member of Parliament Jaya Bachchan went happy and enjoyed the party inside, when she came out and she saw a man clicking her pictures, it flared her up.

She called the person and asked him if he asked her for permission before clicking pictures? The man kept smiling that made Jaya Bachchan visibly upset and scolded him on it. It is not the first time that Jaya Bachchan scolded someone. She hit headlines many times in the past for blasting fans on several occasions for different reasons. She has also seen scolding journalists for their misbehaviour while interacting with her. Once she scolded a journalist for calling her daughter-in-law very casually with her name. She asked him to address her with courtesy. The other incident proving Jaya Bachchan’s low tolerance for bad etiquette was when she called a fan stupid for taking selfies without seeking her permission. She asked him to stop it. She believes in give respect and get respect. She doesn’t think twice before disciplining those who are at fault.

Jaya Bachchan is one of the most popular stars of the 70s. She is known for her films like Sholay, Bawarchi, Abhiman, Chupke Chupke, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and others. She got married to the megastar Amitabh Bachchan after his first hit release Zanjeer in 1973. She is the mother of Dhoom movie series fame Abhishek Bachchan and mother in law of the former Ms World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

